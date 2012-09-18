Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Cabin In The Woo —AHHH! No Spoilers!!!

First things first: There’s  a brand new deluxe blu-ray box set of the Indiana Jones films out today.  Yes, it includes the fourth one, but no, you shouldn’t bitch about it because it really isn’t that much worse than the other three.  As for truly new DVDs, there’s The Cabin In The Woods, and a bunch of other crap that isn’t nearly as good.  We’ve got Olivia Munn, Morgan Freeman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Adrien Brody, Pierce Brosnan, Ethan Hawke, and Michael Biehn.  There’s zombies vampires, sharks, dragons, and even an angel.  What more could you want?

The DVDs:
The Cabin In The Woods
The Babymakers
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Magic Of Belle Isle
Hysteria
Detachment
Conception
Salvation Boulevard
The Woman In The Fifth
The Revenant
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
The Victim
Bait
Dawn Of The Dragonslayer
Godforsaken
Battlefield America

You want to know which movie is all about vibrators?  Want to know which one is full of old British people?  Maybe they are the same movie.  The only way to know for sure is to continue reading on the next page.  If  you find the thought of dried up, old women with bad teeth drilling themselves with power dildos off-putting, click here for the Netflix suggestions, because I always keep those nice and classy.

