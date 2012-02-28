Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD and Streaming: The Coke Wizard's Oscar-Winning Triumph

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
02.28.12 6 years ago 10 Comments
It’s Tuesday! This week we’ve got plenty of people you’ve heard of starring in movies you haven’t.  Dennis Quaid! Dane Cook! Rob Lowe! Jeremy Piven! Also, just as many people you’ve never heard of.  It’s not a big week for top-tier Hollywood releases; you’ve basically just got Hugo, but at least you can check out the Coke Wizard’s Oscar-winning cinematography.

This week’s DVDs:
Hugo
Beneath The Darkness
Johnny English Reborn
I Melt With You
Answers To Nothing
Insight
Born 2 Race
The Catechism Cataclysm
Bounty Hunters
The Myth Of The American Sleepover
Tomorrow, When The War Began
El monstro del mar!
Wolf Town
Mandrill
Stags
Is This A Joke?

You know the drill, keep clicking for the DVD details, click here for some new choices streaming on Netflix.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGSANSWERS TO NOTHINGbeneath the darknessBLU RAYBORN 2 RACEBOUNTY HUTNERSDVDEL MONSTRO DEL MAR!HUGOI MELT WITH YOUinsightIS THIS A JOKE?JOHNNY ENGLISH REBORNLINCOLN LAWYERMANDRILLMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTSEMPER FI: ALWAYS FAITHFULSHUT UP LITTLE MANSTAGSTEEN WOLFTHE CATECHISM CATACLYSMTHE MYTH OF THE AMERICAN SLEEPOVERTOMORROW WHEN THE WAR BEGANTRAILERSWOLF TOWNYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 55 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP