Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD and Streaming: The Coke Wizard's Oscar-Winning Triumph

It’s Tuesday! This week we’ve got plenty of people you’ve heard of starring in movies you haven’t. Dennis Quaid! Dane Cook! Rob Lowe! Jeremy Piven! Also, just as many people you’ve never heard of. It’s not a big week for top-tier Hollywood releases; you’ve basically just got Hugo, but at least you can check out the Coke Wizard’s Oscar-winning cinematography.
This week’s DVDs:
Hugo
Beneath The Darkness
Johnny English Reborn
I Melt With You
Answers To Nothing
Insight
Born 2 Race
The Catechism Cataclysm
Bounty Hunters
The Myth Of The American Sleepover
Tomorrow, When The War Began
El monstro del mar!
Wolf Town
Mandrill
Stags
Is This A Joke?
You know the drill, keep clicking for the DVD details, click here for some new choices streaming on Netflix.
So “Bounty Hunters” is “Barb Wire 2?”
A dingo put my baby in the corner!
El Monstro Del Mar looks awesome!!
Tomorrow, when the war began is the Strictly Ballroomiest of Red Dawns.
Weird, El Monstro Del Mar looks exactly like a B-horror movie I just watched on Netflix last night called Humanoids from the Deep. Like nubile-babes-draw-fish-men-from-the-ocean-in-a-fishing-village exactly. If you like B-horror, I highly recommend it. Highlights include a plethora of hilariously bad creature effects, boobs, and absurdly disproportionate explosions. At one point, a guy tosses a single molotov cocktail into a log cabin and the entire thing detonates like the roof of Nakatomi tower. Good stuff.
I know what I’m doing tonight!
I’ve just found out that due to a falling out between STARZ and Netflix, Teen Wolf will cease streaming tomorrow. Also disappearing:
I just looked for “El monstro del mar!” on Netflix and there’s no hint of it. However, “Not Quite Hollywood” is streaming. I’ll be taking down that and The White Beaner’s recommendation of “Humanoids from the Deep”!
Not Quite Hollywood is great.
My new obsession: Antfarm Dickhole
