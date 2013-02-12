Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Perks Of Being James Bond

02.12.13 6 years ago 18 Comments
Good news! After last week’s abysmal releases, this week we’ve actually got some decent flicks hitting DVD. Besides Skyfall, there’s The Sessions and The Man With The Iron Fists.  We’ve got movies starring Helen Hunt, Emma Watson and Russell Crowe.  We’ve got films with robots, thieves, bullies, and cartoons about Monty Python.  There are films about perky wallflowers and 28 hotel rooms. We’ve got gigantic Dutch teddy bears and even a hard-partying Bigfoot.

The DVDs:
Skyfall
The Sessions
The Man With The Iron Fists
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Robot & Frank
Bully
Silent Hill: Revelation
A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story Of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman
28 Hotel Rooms
The Thieves
Teddy Bear
Vigilante Vigilante: The Battle For Expression
Kill For Me
Smiley
Mimesis: Night Of The Living Dead
Bigfoot’s Wild Weekend

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

At least one of these films includes Oscar-nominated full-frontal nudity.  Want to know which one?  Continue reading and I promise you’ll find out.  Two of these films are about thieves.  One of them is Robot & Frank, to find out what the other one is, continue reading. As always, you can simply skip the DVDs altogether by clicking the streaming link above, but if you do that you’ll never know which film shows flopping dong.

