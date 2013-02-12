Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Perks Of Being James Bond

The DVDs:
Skyfall
The Sessions
The Man With The Iron Fists
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Robot & Frank
Bully
Silent Hill: Revelation
A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story Of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman
28 Hotel Rooms
The Thieves
Teddy Bear
Vigilante Vigilante: The Battle For Expression
Kill For Me
Smiley
Mimesis: Night Of The Living Dead
Bigfoot’s Wild Weekend
At least one of these films includes Oscar-nominated full-frontal nudity. Want to know which one? Continue reading and I promise you’ll find out. Two of these films are about thieves. One of them is Robot & Frank, to find out what the other one is, continue reading. As always, you can simply skip the DVDs altogether by clicking the streaming link above, but if you do that you’ll never know which film shows flopping dong.
“He chased me and he caught me. He ripped my shirt.” Ahhhh! The horror! Smiley has the best written dialogue since Donald Sutherland’s line in Outbreak, “Billy, are you dumb or something?”
I don’t know if I’m going to watch that Korean flick, but that sure is one hell of a good screen grab.
Fun Fact for Man with the Iron Fists (apart from its got the best soundtrack ever): Russell Crowe was looking for some inspiration for his character. RZA mentioned Dirt McGirt’s persona. Crowe watched some videos of him, called up RZA, and said “I’m goin ODB for this one”
I’m as big a Monty Python fan as you’ll find, but they are starting to sink to Jimi Hendrix levels of grave-robbing with this Chapman film.
To be fair, the idea might not have been terrible. But then you see the trailer, and it looks fucking turrible.
Also, it played in 3-D.
Perks Of Being a Wallflower kind of sucks. There’s a plot twist that’s pretty much out of nowhere. All the characters are just pretentious teenagers, which would be fine if the film acknowledged that, but no, it just makes being a pretentious teenager seem like the awesomest thing ever. Then there’s the fact that you’re supposed to feel sorry for the characters for being “outsiders”, when they actually have a fairly large, dedicated, and supporting friend group.
Man With The Iron Fists is… alright. The original cut of the movie was over four hours long, and you can tell. It is a movie that was very clearly heavily edited, and usually not edited very well.
All the characters are just pretentious teenagers, which would be fine if the film acknowledged that, but no, it just makes being a pretentious teenager seem like the awesomest thing ever.
YES, f*cking exactly. That’s exactly it.
The Crimson Insurance bit opening Meaning of Life is one of my favourite underrated bits of Python, if one can imagine such a thing.
And I’ll say that much for Teddy Bear, the lead, Kim Kold, is pretty damn great. He’ll probably be condemned to bit parts as Henchman #2 for the rest of his career, but he does well in this.
Hey, the crotch bulge is whatever I want it to be.
Russell Crowe fans are the worst! Way back at an early look at 300 at a comic convention, the Q&A portion got swamped by women dying to know what Russell Crowe thought was his sexiest role or how he got into acting or what his dream role would be. Man handled it gracefully, but the conversation rarely got back to the movie he was trying to promote.
i’d hesitate to call Jarhead an “action” film
That’s fair, and I didn’t call it one. Nor would I call Road To Perdition one either. That being said, both do contain several action scenes and both films were forgotten by those who complained that the guy who directed American Beauty and Revolutionary Road had no previous experience that might indicate he could direct an action film.
Oh man with the Iron Fists. A movie with so much potential but ended up being so terrible.
So, did Brad Renfro introduce Nick Stahl to heroin, or vicey-versey?
Why exactly isn’t Starship Troopers regarded the best film, like, ever? (in Germany, dunno if understandably history-wise, the uncut version’s put on the index: no show, no sell, I mean … fuck you Germany, but God save the Interzone! … btw: I love – LOVE! – to eat lunch naked)
Oh, and Naked Lunch, of course.
MIMESIS is an excellent mimesis of NoTLD, but it’s not a remake! I promise! It’s a fun movie that’s very well done for being low budget and outside of a studio. It features Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding from House of 1000 Corpses) and Courtney Gains (Malachai from Children of the Corn).
I loved this film. I was engaged by the action throughout the whole thing, and so was my man. In the commentary on the film, they actually say in all the trial groups, all the testers said they were fully engaged throughout. It’s true!