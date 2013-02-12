Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: The Perks Of Being James Bond

Good news! After last week’s abysmal releases, this week we’ve actually got some decent flicks hitting DVD. Besides Skyfall, there’s The Sessions and The Man With The Iron Fists. We’ve got movies starring Helen Hunt, Emma Watson and Russell Crowe. We’ve got films with robots, thieves, bullies, and cartoons about Monty Python. There are films about perky wallflowers and 28 hotel rooms. We’ve got gigantic Dutch teddy bears and even a hard-partying Bigfoot.

The DVDs:

Skyfall

The Sessions

The Man With The Iron Fists

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Robot & Frank

Bully

Silent Hill: Revelation

A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story Of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman

28 Hotel Rooms

The Thieves

Teddy Bear

Vigilante Vigilante: The Battle For Expression

Kill For Me

Smiley

Mimesis: Night Of The Living Dead

Bigfoot’s Wild Weekend

At least one of these films includes Oscar-nominated full-frontal nudity. Want to know which one? Continue reading and I promise you’ll find out. Two of these films are about thieves. One of them is Robot & Frank, to find out what the other one is, continue reading. As always, you can simply skip the DVDs altogether by clicking the streaming link above, but if you do that you’ll never know which film shows flopping dong.