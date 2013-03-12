Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: This Must Be The Life Of Pi

Today’s new DVDs are a fantastic assortment of films that run the gamut from the Oscar-winning Life Of Pi all the way to The Taint. In between we’ve got films starring Anthony Hopkins, Sean Penn, Aaron Paul, and Ray Liotta. We’ve got alcoholics and Easter bunnies. We’ve got drug mules and tooth fairies. We’ve got legitimate rock stars and fake gurus. We’ve even got some WWII Jewish refugees, both real and fictitious. All that and even some giant spiders!

The DVDs:

Life Of Pi

Hitchcock

This Must Be The Place

Smashed

Rise Of The Guardians

Sound City

The Devil’s In The Details

In Their Skin

The First Time

Kumaré

Pressed

The Flat

Amazing Racer

Storage 24

Spiders

The Taint

Streaming: Check out your choices here.

One of this week’s films has a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, but you’ll have to continue reading to find out which one it is. Another one of these films is a biopic about a legendary director. You may think you know which one it is, but you’ll have to continue reading to be sure. If you’d like to bypass the DVDs this week, just use that streaming link above, but if you do you’ll be missing out on my detailed examination of The Taint.