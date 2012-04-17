Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Tom Cruise Climbs Michael Fassbender’s Amazing Bulk

04.17.12 6 years ago 22 Comments
It’s Tuesday and you know what that means!  Besides the latest impossible mission, there’s Michael F. Assbender and his monster wang, Val Kilmer, Tom Selleck, possibly inebriated celestial beings, a real-life spy, a dance crew, and everyone’s favorite naked purple giant, The Amazing Bulk.

The DVDs:
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Shame
The Man On The Train
7 Below
High Road To China
The Last Rites Of Joe May
The Divide
A Heavenly Vintage
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search Of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
Jerusalem Countdown
Robotropolis
Crew 2 Crew
Episode 50
Aggressive Behavior
Hell’s Labyrinth
The Amazing Bulk

If you’re even just a little curious to learn more, keep reading on the next page.  If you want to jump right to the suggestions for Netflix streaming, click here.

