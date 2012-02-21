Your Mid-Week Guide to DVD and Streaming: Tower Scheiße

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means – we’ve got a bunch of new old movies from which to choose for our home viewing pleasure. This week we’ve got quite an eclectic mix: a couple movies that were snubbed by the Oscar nominations, two of Burnsy’s 10 Worst Films of 2011, some British imports, the usual gems that got lost at the theaters, and a half dozen awful looking amateur grindhouse flicks.
Today’s DVD releases:
Tower Heist
The Son Of No One
J. Edgar
Martha Marcy May Marlene
The Way
The Mighty Macs
London Boulevard
Retreat
5 Star Day
POP-U-larity!
Zaat
Jesus, The Total Douchebag
Wait… let me get this straight. This site is about MOVIES?!
Vacuum humor. Well played.
I’m going to end up watching London Boulevard and be deeply disappointed it isn’t In Bruges 2, aren’t I?
I re-watched Tower Heist to see if I was too harsh. I wasn’t.
Vince, if you’re so eager to remind people that Return to Blood Fart Lake is out, I feel obligated to point out that its predecessor, Terror at Blood Fart Lake is also available, but with only 2 left in stock.
[www.amazon.com]
“It might even be the best black-man-fisting-a-puppet documentary yet made.”
I dunno… that Behind the Music on Eminem was pretty good.
If the “The Mighty Macs” isn’t ripe for a Porn Parody, I don’t know what is.
I cannot believe that Oderus Urangus is the only one in that clip who had any acting talent. And he had the best costume, and it wasn’t provided by the producers.
I like to envision the filmmaker behind “Being Elmo” as a complete jerk and just shows 60 minutes of Elmo sitting on a shelf because he is gotdang puppet. Fin.
When I was in seventh grade, I knew a kid who wanted to be called Eddie because his given name was Elmo. We called him Smell-mo. At least he wasn’t a ginger, we really would have teed off on him then.
Wasn’t his name “Multiple” Miggs? You’d think FilmDrunk.com would be THE place on the internet where the resident C*nt-smeller of any given film would be given his proper dues…
That being said, keep up the good work, Mort!
Right-O. Corrected. Lesson learned: Don’t trust slash fic as a source for character names.
From the mind of Bill Zebub, director of Ant Farm Dickhole and Rap Sucks comes… Jesus, The Total Douchbag!
