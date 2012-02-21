Your Mid-Week Guide to DVD and Streaming: Tower Scheiße

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming
02.21.12 7 years ago 13 Comments
It’s Tuesday and you know what that means – we’ve got a bunch of new old movies from which to choose for our home viewing pleasure.  This week we’ve got quite an eclectic mix: a couple movies that were snubbed by the Oscar nominations, two of Burnsy’s 10 Worst Films of 2011, some British imports, the usual gems that got lost at the theaters, and a half dozen awful looking amateur grindhouse flicks.

Today’s DVD releases:
Tower Heist
The Son Of No One
J. Edgar
Martha Marcy May Marlene
The Way
The Mighty Macs
London Boulevard
Retreat
5 Star Day
POP-U-larity!
Zaat
Jesus, The Total Douchebag

Click on over to the next page for the details.  To jump straight to some new additions streaming on Netflix, click here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming
TAGS5 star daybeing elmoBLU RAYbrett ratnerCAGED HEATCARNOSAURDVDJ. EDGARJESUS THE TOTAL DOUCHBAGLONDON BOULEVARDMARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENEMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTPOP-U-LARITY!RETREATSLUMBER PARTY MASSACRETHE MIGHTY MACSTHE SON OF NO ONETHE WAYTOWER HEISTYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMINGZAAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP