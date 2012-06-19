Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Vince Gains A Modicum Of Legitimacy

Obviously, the big news in DVD land this week is the release of The FP. Buy it now and you can be the proud owner of a FilmDrunk sticker! Or at least as sticker that has the FilmDrunk logo on it. Besides that ‘Beautifully Absurd!‘ (Vince Mancini, FilmDrunk) flick, there’s the latest Paul Rudd comedy, a high school party that got out of hand, Jason Segel, Ed Helms, Nic Cage, a bag of hammers, Father Tom Arnold, a sexy film about boney French people boning sexily, and an evil ventriloquist’s dummy. As if there were any other kind.
Vince’s Note: I haven’t talked about The FP much lately because I figured you were sick of it by now, but now’s your chance to see it! I’ve got TWO FREE DVDS to give away in honor of the release, and since I don’t feel like doing a contest, they’re going to the first two people to email me. [UPDATE: CLOSED]
If Vince could have a critic’s blurb on the cover of ANY movie, what would it be/say?
Jeff Who Lives At Home is actually really sweet, and not in a cloying way. It’s pretty funny too.
Oh thank God. Whomever won these DVD’s, please bury them alongside the E.T Atari games. Thank you.
“Project X, A Bag Of Hammers, The Jerk Theory, Four Lovers,
Snow On Tha Bluff, Grave Danger” —These aren’t porn?
Exit Humanity is the only one that would really work for me. Really, really work.
A bag of hammers was great, though I will lend some credibility to your exhaustive two trailer review.
Vince’s dad is telling his friends that Vince should get a real job already
Hey’a Luigi! A’why you have’a no job?
“Or maybe it’s because I lost my taste for summer camp films when I was molested at band camp.”
Someone stuck a flute in Vince’s pussy.
Species is streaming, yay. Now I don’t have to click on privacy and check for phantom pop up windows when I want to beat off.
It expires at the end of the month Get your jerkin’ in while you can.
How fuckin dare you, Spanglish was great. And Paz Vega is way hotter than other Paz
I thoroughly Enjoyed Cat Run and to answer your question Yes D.L. Hughley is missing an arm and both legs, tell me you’re not suddenly interested.
I might entertain the idea of watching Bag of Hammers, because of Rebecca Hall. They keep playing The Town on HBO and, man. She sure is purdy.