Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Vince Gains A Modicum Of Legitimacy

06.19.12 6 years ago 12 Comments

Obviously, the big news in DVD land this week is the release of The FP.  Buy it now and you can be the proud owner of a FilmDrunk sticker! Or at least as sticker that has the FilmDrunk logo on it. Besides that ‘Beautifully Absurd!‘ (Vince Mancini, FilmDrunk) flick, there’s the latest Paul Rudd comedy, a high school party that got out of hand, Jason Segel, Ed Helms, Nic Cage, a bag of hammers, Father Tom Arnold, a sexy film about boney French people boning sexily, and an evil ventriloquist’s dummy. As if there were any other kind.

Vince’s Note: I haven’t talked about The FP much lately because I figured you were sick of it by now, but now’s your chance to see it! I’ve got TWO FREE DVDS to give away in honor of the release, and since I don’t feel like doing a contest, they’re going to the first two people to email me. [UPDATE: CLOSED]

The DVDs:
The FP
Wanderlust
Project X
Jeff Who Lives At Home
Seeking Justice
Big Miracle
Cat Run
A Bag Of Hammers
Keyhole
Exit Humanity
The Legend Of Hell’s Gate
The Jerk Theory
Four Lovers
Snow On Tha Bluff
P.O.E.: Poetry Of Eerie
Grave Danger

As always, the real fun begins on the next page.  Click on that big green “CONTINUE READING…”, you know you want to. If you’re feeling contrary, at least click here for this week’s Netflix streaming suggestions.

