Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming: Safe Haven, Jack Reacher And More

Welcome to this week’s installment of Your Mid-Week Guide to DVD and Streaming. Our beloved Morton Salt is currently nursing a hangover after attending the Metropolitan Museum’s Gala as Sarah Jessica Parker’s merkin. In the meantime, I’m going to recommend a bunch of movies for you to watch this week and then talk about at your next parent-teacher conferences.
This week’s streaming pick: Hemlock Grove on Netflix. I know it’s not a movie, but I just started watching this series and eventually I’d like to have other people to complain about it with. So watch it and then we can pretend that we’re experts together. [Vince’s Note: Screw Burnsy, watch Top of the Lake so we can whine about how everyone mumbles.]
On DVD and Blu-Ray this week:
Safe Haven
Mama
Jack Reacher
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Norman
Starlet
The Oranges
Mighty Fine
The Assassin’s Blade
If I Were You
In the Hive
Revenge for Jolly!
Now let’s get to the meat and potatoes.
Hemlock Grove was bad, but at the same time I couldn’t stop watching it.
Same here. It started kinda cool, like a slightly lower-budget American Horror Story mixed with Twin Peaks, but it went downhill fast. But like you, I couldn’t stop watching it. I plowed through it in about 5 days.
I watched all of Hemlock Grove. I feel prepared to discuss its many shapes and themes.
I compulsively gorged on all 13 eps of that stream of hot nonsense.
Jack Reacher was surprisingly good. That car chase alone was worth the ticket price…errr time to download the torrent.
as was the opening scene and what i believe to be the intended humor of all the incredibly terrible dialogue. quite enjoyed it.
You want to know what’s fucked up, Burnsy? I read Hemlock Grove as a book. I haven’t watched the series…because I heard it was awful, and I didn’t want to nitpick it alone.
Jack Reacher was better than it had any right to be. I’m a fan of the books, best running plot of any series of novels: Guy travels around the country and beats the shit out of people. It actually made me respect Tom Cruise more, can’t deny his acting ability.
I’d like to chime in on the Jack Reacher support. It was very entertaining, though a little too long.
I was surprised how violent it was for it’s PG-13 rating.
I obviously care about the things that really matter.
Yep, it was a solid if unspectacular action thriller.
Jack Reacher should win the award for Outstanding Accomplishments in Featuring Rosamund Pike’s Glorious Cleavage. Mama would win a similar award for Jessica Chastain’s well-fitted Misfits t-shirts.
I thought the same thing. She wasn’t always so buxom – did she get implants or was her bra a piece of brilliant engineering?
Huge Burnsy fan but I miss Morton.
I don’t know if people realize how much work Morton puts into these every week.
I do, Morton is a goddamn treasure.
I DO.
Jack Reacher takes the term “tonal shifts out the wazoo” to a completely new arena of awful-awesomeness.
Starlet had some very nice nudity. That is all.
OH and the movie was actually good.
Oh last thing I just saw your synopsis of it. Ummm clearly you don’t have a clue, but that’s cool, you’ll see.