Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: Chris Kattan Unchained

It’s another week without much going on in DVD land, but at least we’ve got Django Unchained hitting DVD today, and obviously I’m excited about Chris Kattan’s latest opus. We’ve also got a film starring Alison Brie & Lizzy Caplan, and another one starring Tom Sizemore. We’ve got southern ghosts and Australian ejaculators. We’ve got escaped mental patients and modern-day messiahs. There’s even a movie about four people having sex together -at the same time. Wild, right?
Want to more about Chris Kattan’s new film, Crazy Enough? Continue reading to find out some behind the scenes secrets straight from the set. Wondering which movie is about the ménage à quatre? If you really can’t guess, continue reading and you’ll find out. On the other hand, if you’ve already seen Django Unchained and would really rather hear about movies you might actually want to watch, click the link above to jump straight to the Netflix suggestions. You’ll never get to click on the ‘Alison Brie-holding-a-dildo’ link I’ve got coming up, but that choice is yours to make.
I like the fact that neither the synopsis nor the trailer identifies the actor who stars in The Colombian Connection. I’m hoping it’s Billy Ray Cyrus.
Ya know, ahh, as someone reasonably familiar with the waters off the coast of the Florida keys… and ya know maps… I would have to disagree that the channel between Cuba and Mexico is narrow. I mean, you could fit something of reasonable size, say Connecticut through it.
“Are possessive’s really that difficult to understand, people?”
That was a sarcastic apostrophe, right?
Sarcastic Apostrophe’s would be a great name for a Frank Zappa tribute band.
I think “I actually kinda like Monkeybone” is the strongest recommendation I’ve ever heard for that particular film.
I loved Chris Kattan as Hugo the dummy in “Devil Doll.” Electrifying chemistry with William Sylvester toward the climax.
I mostly always liked Chris Kattan. That said, I know a guy who talked to him after a stand-up show here and was depressed for a week.
Knowing Lorne Michaels, how has MANGO: The Movie not happened yet?
That’s not a wish, just an observational question.
If it also starred the Rock I would probably go see it.
don’t you mean MANGO UNCHAINED?
or DMANGO UNCHAINED!
or When the MANGO Hits the Conflicts He Thinks like a King What He Knows Throws the Blows When He Goes to the Fight and He’ll Win the Whole Thing ‘fore He Enters the Ring There’s No Body to Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might So When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand and Remember That Depth Is the Greatest of Heights and If You Know Where You Stand, Then You Know Where to Land and If You Fall It Won’t Matter, Cuz You’ll Know That You’re Right
On the positive side Kattan finally found someone willing to work with him.
Wanna see a good Kattan movie? Undead or Alive. Kattan and James Denton fight zombies in the old west. Well, I liked it anyway.
Dude. What the fuck happened to Mango?
I read Hedy Lamarr, but all my mind would do was let me think of Hedley Lamarr – and now all I can think of is how tired Lili Von Shtupp is…
Dear Filmdrunk Staff,
If you are going to lampoon a comedic actor like Chris Kattan please consider putting a little more time & effort into your photoshop “jokes” so they don’t look so medio….hold on sorry. This is a real DVD cover? Yeesh. My deepest condolences to the Kattan family.
Morton, you are a rambunctious sort.
Ice cream is awesome. Ice cream cones suck ass. Use a damn cup, people.