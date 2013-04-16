Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: Chris Kattan Unchained

#Django Unchained #Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
04.16.13 5 years ago 19 Comments
For once they managed to line up the names with the faces.

It’s another week without much going on in DVD land, but at least we’ve got Django Unchained hitting DVD today, and obviously I’m excited about Chris Kattan’s latest opus. We’ve also got a film starring Alison Brie & Lizzy Caplan, and another one starring Tom Sizemore. We’ve got southern ghosts and Australian ejaculators.  We’ve got escaped mental patients and modern-day messiahs.  There’s even a movie about four people having sex together -at the same time.  Wild, right?

The DVDs:
Django Unchained
Save The Date
The Colombian Connection
Future Weather
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
Not Suitable For Children
Escapee
Lamb Of God
4some
Jacob
This Is Our Time
Crazy Enough

Streaming: check out your choices here.

Want to more about Chris Kattan’s new film, Crazy Enough?  Continue reading to find out some behind the scenes secrets straight from the set.  Wondering which movie is about the ménage à quatre? If you really can’t guess, continue reading and you’ll find out.  On the other hand, if you’ve already seen Django Unchained and would really rather hear about movies you might actually want to watch, click the link above to jump straight to the Netflix suggestions.  You’ll never get to click on the  ‘Alison Brie-holding-a-dildo’ link I’ve got coming up, but that choice is yours to make.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming#Trailers
TAGS4SOMEA NIGHT AT THE ROXBURYBLU RAYCHRIS KATTANCRAZY ENOUGHDJANGO UNCHAINEDDVDESCAPEEFUTURE WEATHERJACOBLAMB OF GODMORTON SALTNETFLIX INSTANTNOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDRENRESERVOIR DOGSSAVE THE DATESCOUTS HONORSCOUTS HONOR: BADGE TO THE BONETANNER HALLTHE COLOMBIAN CONNECTIONTHE HAUNTING IN CONNECTICUT 2: GHOSTS OF GEORGIATHIS IS OUR TIMETRAILERSYOUR MID-WEEK GUIDE TO DVD AND STREAMING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP