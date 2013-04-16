Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: Chris Kattan Unchained

For once they managed to line up the names with the faces.

It’s another week without much going on in DVD land, but at least we’ve got Django Unchained hitting DVD today, and obviously I’m excited about Chris Kattan’s latest opus. We’ve also got a film starring Alison Brie & Lizzy Caplan, and another one starring Tom Sizemore. We’ve got southern ghosts and Australian ejaculators. We’ve got escaped mental patients and modern-day messiahs. There’s even a movie about four people having sex together -at the same time. Wild, right?

The DVDs:

Django Unchained

Save The Date

The Colombian Connection

Future Weather

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

Not Suitable For Children

Escapee

Lamb Of God

4some

Jacob

This Is Our Time

Crazy Enough



Want to more about Chris Kattan’s new film, Crazy Enough? Continue reading to find out some behind the scenes secrets straight from the set. Wondering which movie is about the ménage à quatre? If you really can’t guess, continue reading and you’ll find out. On the other hand, if you’ve already seen Django Unchained and would really rather hear about movies you might actually want to watch, click the link above to jump straight to the Netflix suggestions. You’ll never get to click on the ‘Alison Brie-holding-a-dildo’ link I’ve got coming up, but that choice is yours to make.