Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: The Internship, Before Midnight And More!

Available on DVD this week: The Internship, Before Midnight, The Conjuring, Only God Forgives, The Way Way Back, Standing Up, Shepard & Dark, Dead in Tombstone, The Waiting Room, I Give it a Year New on Streaming: 21 & Over, Paranormal Activity 4

Once again, my esteemed colleague Morton Salt is competing in an international underground fighting tournament, where the only prize is YOUR LIFE, so he’s left me to handle all the heavy lifting of this week’s DVD and Blu Ray releases, as well as the new-ish titles on Netflix. Your options this week are a plenty, so pick and choose as you see fit.

But I’ll understand if you need a little help picking a great Friday night date night movie, so I’ll walk you through these titles right now. SPOILER: I’d rather go on a butterscotch diet for a week than let anyone watch 21 & Over.

The Internship

Starring: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, that guy from The Daily Show who is always screaming

Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) are salesmen whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital world. Trying to prove they are not obsolete, they defy the odds by talking their way into a coveted internship at Google, along with a battalion of brilliant college students. But, gaining entrance to this utopia is only half the battle. Now they must compete with a group of the nation’s most elite, tech-savvy geniuses to prove that necessity really is the mother of re-invention.

Should You Watch It? I saw something the other day – a commercial for the DVD or a review or something dumb like that – that referred to this as a one-of-a-kind comedy, and I thought the same thing then that I did when this movie was first released – This is just like that episode of Friends when Chandler takes an internship to change careers and he’s surrounded by people 15 years younger than him, except this is a long, drawn out Internet joke. As for whether or not you should watch it, to each his own. I want to hang on to Wedding Crashers as much as the next guy, but without offering any spoilers to my annual list that I post in December, this might not be the last you hear of The Internship from me.

Before Midnight

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Before Midnight is an upcoming American romance drama film and the sequel to Before Sunrise (1995) and Before Sunset (2004). Like its predecessors, the film was directed by Richard Linklater. As with the previous film, Linklater shares screenplay credit with both actors from the movies, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.

Should You Watch It? I’ve seen Before Sunrise and I’ve always wondered why a sequel and third installment were necessary. It wasn’t a bad film at all – it was quite above average – but to warrant a second film 9 years after the fact and a third, again, 9 years later? Who are the bored middle aged couples wondering what Jesse and Celine are up to now?