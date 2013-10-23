Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Streaming: The Internship, Before Midnight And More!

Available on DVD this week: The Internship, Before Midnight, The Conjuring, Only God Forgives, The Way Way Back, Standing Up, Shepard & Dark, Dead in Tombstone, The Waiting Room, I Give it a Year
New on Streaming: 21 & Over, Paranormal Activity 4
But I’ll understand if you need a little help picking a great Friday night date night movie, so I’ll walk you through these titles right now. SPOILER: I’d rather go on a butterscotch diet for a week than let anyone watch 21 & Over.
The Internship
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, that guy from The Daily Show who is always screaming
Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) are salesmen whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital world. Trying to prove they are not obsolete, they defy the odds by talking their way into a coveted internship at Google, along with a battalion of brilliant college students. But, gaining entrance to this utopia is only half the battle. Now they must compete with a group of the nation’s most elite, tech-savvy geniuses to prove that necessity really is the mother of re-invention.
Should You Watch It? I saw something the other day – a commercial for the DVD or a review or something dumb like that – that referred to this as a one-of-a-kind comedy, and I thought the same thing then that I did when this movie was first released – This is just like that episode of Friends when Chandler takes an internship to change careers and he’s surrounded by people 15 years younger than him, except this is a long, drawn out Internet joke. As for whether or not you should watch it, to each his own. I want to hang on to Wedding Crashers as much as the next guy, but without offering any spoilers to my annual list that I post in December, this might not be the last you hear of The Internship from me.
Before Midnight
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
Before Midnight is an upcoming American romance drama film and the sequel to Before Sunrise (1995) and Before Sunset (2004). Like its predecessors, the film was directed by Richard Linklater. As with the previous film, Linklater shares screenplay credit with both actors from the movies, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Should You Watch It? I’ve seen Before Sunrise and I’ve always wondered why a sequel and third installment were necessary. It wasn’t a bad film at all – it was quite above average – but to warrant a second film 9 years after the fact and a third, again, 9 years later? Who are the bored middle aged couples wondering what Jesse and Celine are up to now?
I tried to watch The Conjuring and got bored and annoyed halfway through, how did it get such good ratings? I guess when you compare it to Paranormal Activity 9 it seems pretty cool.
The people that gave it good reviews probably just didn’t have the attention span of a 12 year old.
Only God Forgives
AH! There is one The Mighty Feklahr has been waiting for!
That movie made my nose bleed….or maybe it was the multiple strikes of my palm idk…
I thoroughly enjoyed that movie and don’t understand why people don’t like it.
could of been the constant still shot filler….or maybe the lack of dialogue making it seem like a scotch commercial….
I saw The Internship on a flight to Spain, last month, I fell asleep during it, something I never do on airplanes. To top it all of when I woke up from my 30 minute nap I picked the movie back up with out missing a beat.
Well the Paranormal Activity franchise is officially over: [www.youtube.com]
Man, that Trejo one sounds magnificently terrible.
I thought Before Sunrise was okay, but Before Sunset captivated me and I’m excited to see Before Midnight.
I think this franchise exists to remind us every nine years that Ethan Hawke is still alive.
I still confuse Ethan Hawke for Stephen Dorff.
I dream of long nights of loving with Delpy during a cold winter in France. Or Trejo during a hot summer in Mexico. I’m pretty easy.
Never have I wished more for someone in recovery to relapse and OD than in the case of Trejo. So goddamn sick of him and his shitty vanity projects that are all “killing people in the desert while being totally edgy as fuck you guys.” Enough.
The dude does every movie that comes across his lap. He isn’t an “artist.” He’s a dude with a job. I dig it, even if he does make shit movies sometimes.
I can’t be the only one who thought The Way, Way Back was kind of awful.
The fucking kid was awful… I wanted to slap him soo many times. Poor whining white kid living in relative luxury. Everything around him was sooo much better than him. The movie could have literally just been about Sam Rockwell and the water park and been 10000% better.