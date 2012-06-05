'Zombies vs. Gladiators' is a real project that's happening

Yup. Clive Barker, who directed Hellraiser and probably some other stuff too, has come on to write Zombies vs. Gladiators for the newly-created Amazon studios. No word on whether the script will be scrawled on bar napkins, like the pitch, but I imagine if it gets finished at all, it will be covered in cocaine.
The studio, part of Amazon.com, is planning a film in which a shaman about to die in the Coliseum casts a spell that rouses history’s first wave of zombies. It’s up to a gladiator to stop the spread of the zombie horde and save Rome.
The division launched in November 2010 with a strategy that uses audience feedback and submissions to develop movie ideas. That led to the submission of 9000 film scripts and 1000 series pilot scripts. [Deadline]
“‘Zombies vs. Gladiators’ is now in the hands of someone who has written genre-defining material throughout his career,” Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are excited to see how Clive will add his unique narrative to capture the essence of this story and propel the project into something unique and original that could one day be enjoyed by all audiences.” [Yahoo]
(*puts on giant foam cowboy hat emblazoned “Captain Obvious”*)
It’s called “Zombies vs. Gladiators.” It has about as much chance of being unique and original as it does of being tasteful and understated.
And then Merchant said to Ivory, “Dude, do you ever regret our movies not having more werewolf lesbians?” taking a long drag from his pipe.
THIS. IS. LAZY.
*kicks spec script into conveniently-placed bottomless pit*
My name is GladIAteHer.
Did you say gladiators? And something about werewolves?
I think this sounds great.
Why don’t they cast Ja Rule’s career, Chris Brown’s respect, Dr. Dre’s next album, Gary Busy’s sanity, every award show’s integrity and Community from now on as the zombies?
Speaking of werewolves that refuse to die . . .
A perfect way to cap one of the more mediocre Tuesdays of my life.
I was HOU.g to make a joke about Amazon Studios charging you $5 per ticket for shipping, them I read the first line of the block quote and it got even less funny.
Fucking autocowreck.
Please release it on tv so Joel McHale can make fun of it.
“The division launched in November 2010 with a strategy that uses audience feedback and submissions to develop movie ideas.”
If you’re going to use the internet to crowd source movie ideas Amazon, at least go for it: Zombies Who Talk Like Pirates vs. Pony Gladiators and Ninja Cats!
Anyone else think that zombie is barking up the wrong tree? No snack there.
(*Russell Crowe kills zombie*)
Oi, throw him on the barbie, mate! They’re still good if you eat around the putrescence.
Ribs. Ribs. RIBS! (*tucks Gladiator cape in neck of armor*) Grraah! Ribs!
I’d rather be in a Turkish prison than watch this movie about gladiators and zombies.
Hey. Don’t blame the internet for what will ultimately become a one note joke on a humourous movie blog.
We who are about to die will be back later.
This is another simple idea that they will find a way to over complicate and ruin. This film is supposed to be a goofy romp with gladiators fighting zombies, but the film maker will find some way to make it way too complicated. It was the same scenario with Cowboys and Aliens; they had to give a stupid over dramatic plot instead of just having cowboys punch aliens in the face.
Russell, you need a lesson in Handsome!
