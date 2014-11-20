‘Zoolander 2’ Is Moving Forward And Has Cast Penelope Cruz

We assumed the surprising success of Dumb and Dumber To would open the flood gates on belated sequels, and now it seems we have our first evidence. Penelope Cruz has reportedly been added to Zoolander 2. Which has been rumored to be in the works since at least 2008, but now seems even more likely.

Penelope Cruz is signing on to star with Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2, the comedy that puts Stiller back behind the camera again, with a Justin Theroux script for Paramount Pictures. Stiller will reprise his role as empty headed supermodel Derek Zoolander, and there have been rumors that Will Ferrell will be back as the sinister Mugatu and Owen Wilson as Zoolander’s supermodel rival Hansel. [Deadline]

Maybe I’m wrong to have much higher hopes for this than for Dumb To, but Ben Stiller has always seemed much less one-note as a director than the Farrelly brothers, and Zoolander feels less stuck in its time period. Of course, I could be biased from having seen Zoolander roughly 1200 times.

Penelope Cruz seems like a fine addition, but I think the real question here is whether Alexander Skarsgard will be reprising his role as Meekus.

Still his finest role.