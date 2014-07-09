10 Overlooked Games From The First Half Of 2014 To Get You Through This Barren Summer

So, what’s a person looking to get in some lazy summer gaming in to do? Well, major titles may have been thin on the ground this year, but a number of top-notch indie and under-the-radar games have snuck out. Here are the games that are going to get you through the next two months…
Bravely Default (3DS)
Metacritic: 85
A truer successor to old school Final Fantasy than most recent Final Fantasy games, Bravely Default is a gorgeous, classically styled RPG, with just enough of a modern twist to keep it relevant. Perfect cottage gaming.
Shovel Knight (PC, Wii U & 3DS)
Metacritic: 87
There are a lot of indie games doing the “retro” thing, but few that get it as spot-on as Shovel Knight. This game really feels like a classic Capcom or Konami NES game, but, thankfully, with a challenge level that won’t drive you completely insane.
I’m working my way through Atelier Rorona + now, but I haven’t even finished my Logy playthrough of Atelier Escha & Logy…. SO much improvement to the game over the original release… And love the series, I’m afraid they’re going to eclipse Dragon Quest as my favorite RPG series if we can’t get some Dragon Quest coming to the states (not that an MMO is going to really make me that happy even…)
Don’t mention the state of Dragon Quest — it makes me sad.
No Stick of Truth? I’m playing it right now and loving it. The mechanics are pretty great, it looks like it actually takes place in an episode of South Park and it is hilarious. Finally picked it up during the Steam sale. Worth it.
THIS!
The list was supposed to be under-the-radar stuff, and Stick of Truth got quite a bit of attention.
@Nate Birch Fair enough, but at least half of these I wouldn’t call “overlooked.”
Times like this make me glad I have a huge/pathetic backlog. While everybody else has been bitching about “no games” all spring and summer, I’ve been playing XCom and GTA5.
Jeez, I’m just getting into Saints Row 4, Assassins Creed 4 and The Last of Us. Also, Marvel Heroes is super fun if you’re looking for a PC time waster.
Most of the way through Transistor now. Amazing game with some awesome mechanics, beautiful scenery, and interesting storyline.