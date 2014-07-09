10 Overlooked Games From The First Half Of 2014 To Get You Through This Barren Summer

07.09.14 4 years ago 9 Comments
2014 is turning into the year that gaming forgot. All the big holiday games have moved to 2015, so most anything of worth that was supposed to come out this summer has moved ahead to the holidays to compensate. The result is a July and August as bleak as any I can remember. Hope you’re up for playing The Last of Us again, because the PS4 remake is the only major game coming out until mid-September.

So, what’s a person looking to get in some lazy summer gaming in to do? Well, major titles may have been thin on the ground this year, but a number of top-notch indie and under-the-radar games have snuck out. Here are the games that are going to get you through the next two months…

Bravely Default (3DS)

Metacritic: 85

A truer successor to old school Final Fantasy than most recent Final Fantasy games, Bravely Default is a gorgeous, classically styled RPG, with just enough of a modern twist to keep it relevant. Perfect cottage gaming.

Shovel Knight (PC, Wii U & 3DS)

Metacritic: 87

There are a lot of indie games doing the “retro” thing, but few that get it as spot-on as Shovel Knight. This game really feels like a classic Capcom or Konami NES game, but, thankfully, with a challenge level that won’t drive you completely insane.

