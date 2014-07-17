5 Reasons Female Video Game Characters Are The Best Video Game Characters

90 percent of video game characters may be male, but if you were to list the 100 best video game characters of all time, far more than a tenth of them would be ladies. Most female video game characters are at least semi-redeemable, while a pretty decent portion of male characters are intolerable, or barely characters at all. It’s the reason why myself, and a lot of other not-lady gamers play as Jill before Chris, always have more girls than guys in their RPG parties and have played most of the Tomb Raider games even though triangular boobs have never done anything for them. It’s nothing to be ashamed of guys, you just know a well-wrought character when you see one. Here’s a few reasons female video game characters are where it’s at…
Female Characters Are Allowed To Be Vulnerable
We have very specific ideas about what a male hero should be — tough, invulnerable, emotionless and unflappable to a fault. Sometimes a male hero may start a game a bit unsure of himself, but the end goal is always to become an invincible badass. Unfortunately, as anyone who’s tried to read a Superman comic without falling asleep knows, being the coolest, toughest, baddest dude on the planet isn’t actually all that exciting. Drama comes from conflict and there’s no drama if your hero is too rad to be fussed by anything.
For whatever reason, video game developers seem to feel freer to create characters with vulnerabilities and real human emotions when they’re working with female characters. There’s a reason survival horror games, which, traditionally, are all about making the player feel vulnerable, have an unusually high number of female protagonists. The Last of Us had to add a female tag-a-long character in Ellie in order to give the game an emotional, human core, because they knew damn well male protagonist Joel wouldn’t be allowed to do anything but brood while maintaining his beautiful stubble beard.
There’s a Greater Variety of Roles Available to Female Characters
Expanding on the ideas from the last point, male characters aren’t just limited in the personality department, they’re limited in what they’re allowed to do. The drive is always toward giving male characters bigger guns, more fancy attack combos and longer life bars. Female characters, on the other hand, often seem to have more nuanced, unique abilities. In most RPGs you can count on the ladies being the most complex characters in your party, and it’s no surprise that Mirror’s Edge — a game that’s mostly about graceful acrobatics and limiting direct conflict — stars a woman.
Check out the character page for the new anticipated multiplayer shooter Evolve. All the male characters have to be wielding some form of giant bazooka. Now, let’s look at the female characters — one’s an interesting sniper/medic combo, and the other is a trapper that uses a pet alien to track prey. I would play as trapper Maggie a dozen times before I bother to try bland looking tank, Markov.
Maya in Borderlands 2 is easily the best in the game. Mine is level 67 and killed Terramorphous by herself. There’s no way I could’ve done that with any other character.
I haven’t played that one yet, but I really like Lilith in the first one. The melee attack for her is pretty fun. I use it on most the enemies I kill (low level ones at least). I prefer using it on skags or low level psycho/bandits
I’d like to backpack onto this and say: I miss when Samus Aran didn’t have a real voice, and when we didn’t see her much outside her suit. She was the strong, silent type, which is a sorely underrepresented archetype for female characters (at least in the games I’ve played, it’s not like I’ve played every one in existence). Playing Super Metroid, and Metroid Prime, it did not matter at all that you were a woman in the game. It played no part whatsoever, and it was perfect.
Then Other M soiled it.
I actually liked Other M — most of the personality traits “given” to Samus in the game were hinted at in past games. I think the main problem was the voice acting. If the voice actor playing Samus hadn’t been so robotic, I don’t think people would have been as put off.
Well, that’s my thing. Samus didn’t need a voice at all. Samus didn’t need to be seen outside of her suit. Samus was more or less a blank slate, whose story was left vague to a degree, and let the player fill in the blanks. Which, to me, worked better than say, Link, since this was the same bounty hunter mowing down Space Pirates every game, instead of someone different in the same outfit. I think Other M’s main problem was telling a story instead of showing it like past titles.
While I appreciate a lot of the points you bring up, I think some of them are a bit simplistic. Not every male character is about making it bigger and bulkier and stronger (re: anything with ninjas or support characters). And I have certainly encountered plenty of generic female characters over the past two decades of video games, which I find more annoying than generic male characters.
Yes, there are obviously good male characters and crappy female characters out there too.
As for why men gender flip and woman don’t… it could just be because there are much fewer female characters.
