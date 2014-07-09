‘Alien: Isolation’ Will Contain Sigourney Weaver And More, But Only If You Pre-Order

07.09.14 4 years ago 8 Comments
Fox/Sega

Wow, now here’s an unfair pre-order incentive if I ever saw one — Sega has just revealed that Alien: Isolation will feature all the characters from the original movie, including Ellen Ripley, but only if you pre-order the game.

Players who plop down their money early will get the Nostromo Edition of Alien: Isolation, which features two bonus missions that feature Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt and the rest of the cast of Alien. Here’s Sega’s description of the bonus missions…

“In ‘Crew Expendable’ players can choose to play as one of three surviving crewmembers, only moments after Brett’s death at the jaws of the creature. As Ellen Ripley, Dallas or Parker, players can explore the Nostromo from habitation deck down through engineering, coordinating their efforts with Lambert and Ash to lure the Alien into the ship’s airlock.

In addition, consumers who pre-order at GameStop will exclusively also receive ‘Last Survivor’ in which players pick up the story as Ripley tries to escape on the Narcissus. On hearing the screams of Lambert and Parker, players must navigate their way back down through the Nostromo in order to activate the self-destruct sequence, before retracing their steps back to the Narcissus shuttle and their escape.”

Yes, you read that right — to get both bonus missions you have to pre-order specifically from GameSpot. Sigh.

Well sh*t — you got me Sega, you got me.

Via Kotaku

