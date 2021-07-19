With a new season of Apex Legends comes a new character ready to suit up and join the battle to become legend. As a part of the battle royale’s upcoming Emergence season, Apex is introducing a new playable character referred to simply as Seer. According to his official EA page, the cursed artists’ play style is all about finding opportunities other players miss before seizing them “in the most beautiful way he can.”

In the above trailer, Apex reveals not only Seer’s role in the upcoming game, but his origin story as well. According to the narrator, Seer (real name Obi) was born under the sign of the moth and was therefore cursed at birth. As a part of his cure, he was born with “eyes drawing us all to the flame,” seemingly implying that doom and gloom has a tendency to follow him. The narrator then continues, stating players must “refuse the child’s gaze or be undone,” as “one glance will reduce a mountain to dust, a king to a beggar, and an ocean to a desert.”

While what this means has yet to be determined, we should find out a bit more about Seer — as well as see how he controls in battle — when the Emergence launch trailer premieres on July 22 at EA Play Live. Apex Legends’ new Emergence season will be available starting on August 3.