‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Desperately Tries To Differentiate Its Characters In A New Co-Op Trailer

Ubisoft’s big selling point for Assassin’s Creed Unity is the ability to stab people with up to three friends co-op style, but a lot of gamers have been put off by the fact that all the game’s playable characters are essentially identical. White guys with the same build, wearing the same dark hoods. Yawn.

Well, the latest Assassin’s Creed Unity trailer works itself into a froth trying to prove that, no, you can make your character unique! Sure, there’s still no women or non-Caucasian options, but you can fiddle with your outfit, a fact Ubisoft emphasizes by featuring Assassins wearing ridiculous lime green and bubblegum pink outfits. You can also choose your weapons! See? Each character will be totally unique. Totally.

Check out the trailer below…

I dunno, I still think Unity looks promising, but they really need to suck it up, allocate a few extra resources and fix this co-op situation. Would you play a Diablo game where a male warrior was the only option? A Smash Bros. game with Mario was the only choice? A multiplayer game without multiple characters just isn’t fun.

