‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Desperately Tries To Differentiate Its Characters In A New Co-Op Trailer

Ubisoft’s big selling point for Assassin’s Creed Unity is the ability to stab people with up to three friends co-op style, but a lot of gamers have been put off by the fact that all the game’s playable characters are essentially identical. White guys with the same build, wearing the same dark hoods. Yawn.
Well, the latest Assassin’s Creed Unity trailer works itself into a froth trying to prove that, no, you can make your character unique! Sure, there’s still no women or non-Caucasian options, but you can fiddle with your outfit, a fact Ubisoft emphasizes by featuring Assassins wearing ridiculous lime green and bubblegum pink outfits. You can also choose your weapons! See? Each character will be totally unique. Totally.
Check out the trailer below…
I dunno, I still think Unity looks promising, but they really need to suck it up, allocate a few extra resources and fix this co-op situation. Would you play a Diablo game where a male warrior was the only option? A Smash Bros. game with Mario was the only choice? A multiplayer game without multiple characters just isn’t fun.
via Twinfinite
Complaining about how they’re all in similar outfits with “the same dark hoods” a paragraph before complaining about the bright color options?
Personally, I’m very excited for this game. They mention having “different skills,” and some kind of play-style differentiation matters a hell of a lot more to me than my characters gender or race. I’d much rather them make sure the game is clean for it’s drop date than waste time creating another rig and all of the clothing customization options this late in the game.
Because up until now, all they showed was the same dark hoods. The guys were all wearing the same stuff at E3.
Do we really need one female assassin, one black assassin, and one Asian Jewish homosexual assassin in a wheelchair? At least seeing four white guys hanging out is realistic.
I’d totally play as that last guy. That’d be amazing. You could put a battering ram on his wheelchair and plow into crowds of enemies.
realistically prejudice.
Keep your politics out of my video games thank you writer.
What politics? Do you not like when games give you more options/characters? If the next Street Fighter just had Ryu and Ken would you be satisfied?
if only one of them had boobs. that would solve a lot of their problems
They’d probably be a lot less angry and stabby.
well except for that time of the month…
How many black frenchmen were there in Late 1700s France? I dont think there were that many.
Its a stupid, stupid complaint.