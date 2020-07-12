‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Shared An Axe-Filled Look At Viking Combat

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla got its first combat reveal at Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward event, giving us a glimpse of the Norse combat that will take the fight to the English Isles. While we got a glimpse of some cutscenes earlier in the summer, Sunday’s trailer and deep dive into gameplay showed off lots of new details about the Viking edition of the gaming franchise.

The game will be focused on the Viking invasion of England and focus on Eivor, a character that players can explore as either a man or woman. The gameplay showed loads of new features and combat tailored to Viking abilities and exploration of the island.

The trailer showed off raiding villages for assets to develop your settlement. It also showed combat and attacking enemies, including how opponents might work together and how your viking can exploit tactics and use new abilities designed to use traditional weapons. And yes, there’s some stealth and dual wielding and all the traditional killing and fighting from Assassin’s Creed games. It’s a different look at the series, for sure, but many of the traditional gameplay elements are there as well.

Ubisoft showed off a more detailed exploration of combat and gameplay after the official Ubisoft Forward event ended, including a look at how Eivor will work to recruit allies to complete raiding tasks and a much more detailed look at the improvements to the fight system. There’s a lot of axe combat, archery and customizable combat system to explore when the title launches on basically every console this holiday season. Yes, even the new ones.