‘Battleborn’ Is The Crazy, Colorful New Game From The Makers Of ‘Borderlands’

We’re getting a new Borderlands game in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel this year, but series creators Gearbox aren’t actually making that game. Instead, Gearbox is working on the all-new, just revealed title, Battleborn.
Battleborn is an online battle arena game in the vein of League of Legends, but with a very Gearbox aesthetic, which is to say it’s bright, colorful, stylized and full of elves, guys with giant guns and gentlemen robots. Check out an eye-popping trailer below…
I’ve never really got into the whole MOBA thing, but if Gearbox can sprinkle some of their Borderlands magic over the genre, I might be willing to give it a try.
Via Kotaku
Man we dont need another MOBA. LoL is fine and more Borderlands non MOBAs is just a better idea.
I don’t really get what niche they can fill. Dota2 is for hardcore, LoL is for the masses, and Heroes of the Storm is for casual. Are they going for Gun-bro MOBA?
how does “fancy robot” appeal to gun-bros?
They’re going for console gamers — this is going to be on PS4/Xbox One unlike most of the other MOBA games.
Because it’s from the Makers of Borderlands the game all about guns.
Isn’t this supposed to be an FPS MOBA?
I just preordered the new Borderlands yesterday. NOW you tell me Gearbox didnt make it??
That’s a awesome song. Can I get some help of who it was.
“My Tears are Becoming a Sea” by M83