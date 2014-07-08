‘Battleborn’ Is The Crazy, Colorful New Game From The Makers Of ‘Borderlands’

#Video Games
07.08.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

We’re getting a new Borderlands game in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel this year, but series creators Gearbox aren’t actually making that game. Instead, Gearbox is working on the all-new, just revealed title, Battleborn.

Battleborn is an online battle arena game in the vein of League of Legends, but with a very Gearbox aesthetic, which is to say it’s bright, colorful, stylized and full of elves, guys with giant guns and gentlemen robots. Check out an eye-popping trailer below…

I’ve never really got into the whole MOBA thing, but if Gearbox can sprinkle some of their Borderlands magic over the genre, I might be willing to give it a try.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBattlebornborderlandsBORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUELgearboxGEARBOX SOFTWARELeague of LegendsMOBAvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP