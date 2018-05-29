Bethesda Studios May Have Teased A New ‘Fallout’ Game On Twitter

Bethesda’s Fallout franchise is rife with lore and symbols. The post-apocalyptic setting of the games somehow harkens back to a chrome-filled retro past that creates a future that doesn’t yet exist despite seeming entirely plausible.

It’s a weird kind of nostalgia, but something that makes the games iconic in their construction. Each building you explore contains a substory and weird narratives that mean little to the overall plot but flesh out a world taken away by bombs, leaving the survivors with busy signals from the past.

But if there’s one phrase that fans recognize from the long-running series of games, it’s a plea for alert patience that punctuates load screens and, hopefully, announcements for new games. On Tuesday, Bethesda’s Twitter account sent out a GIF of the series’ famous “PLEASE STAND BY” screen along with a hashtag of the same name on Monday afternoon, ostensibly a teaser that some Fallout-related announcement is coming soon.

