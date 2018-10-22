YouTube

Talking about Fallout games are about as close we can get to replicating the modern political discourse without actually broaching the subject of something that matters. The nation seems entirely split on Bethesda’s flagship franchise. On one side is a group of gamers who love the post-apocalyptic retroism the franchise explores in various American locations after nuclear winter wipes out civilization as we know it.

On the other side, however, are those people who find Fallout games to be buggy, ugly and downright unfun to play. You can firmly consider me in the former category, but unlike today’s political discourse having an opinion that stands on the other side of the argument seems entirely reasonable. The games are huge, take years to develop and are so complicated that the “end product” is often buggy.

Bethesda has been upfront about that in the past, and certainly will be doing more of the same with its latest title, Fallout 76. This departure from typical Fallout games — an online Fallout teeming with real-life players interacting in universes rather than the NPC-filled wastelands of the past — means a lot of challenges for the game’s makers.

The company acknowledged that in a letter it posted online on Monday, asking for patience from their fans as they work out the kinks of the game amid what could be “spectacular issues” for the new title once it is released on November 14.