Blizzard Has Officially Cancelled Their ‘World Of Warcraft’ Successor ‘Titan’

So, when is Blizzard finally going to release a new MMO to replace the long-in-the-tooth World of Warcraft? Well, for nearly seven years Blizzard was working on a game called Titan, which was meant to be that WoW successor the world’s been waiting for. It was never actually announced, but Blizzard was never shy about admitting the game’s existence, and as of today, Titan is officially cancelled.

Polygon spoke to Blizzard co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime about the passing of Titan…

“We had created World of Warcraft, and we felt really confident that we knew how to make MMOs, so we set out to make the most ambitious thing that you could possibly imagine. And it didn’t come together. We didn’t find the fun. We didn’t find the passion. We talked about how we put it through a re-evaluation period, and actually, what we re-evaluated is whether that’s the game we really wanted to be making. The answer is no.”

Part of Blizzard’s decision to cancel the game came when they asked themselves whether they just wanted to be an “MMO company” going forward…

“We don’t want to identify ourselves with a particular genre. We just want to make great games every time. I wouldn’t say no to ever doing an MMO again, but I can say that right now, that’s not where we want to be spending our time.”

But hey, who really needs a new MMO when you can just keep stringing your current one along for an infinite amount of time? When Blizzard vice president Chris Metzen was asked whether Blizzard plans to continue supporting World of Warcraft, his answer was straight to the point…

“My hope, personally, is that we’ll support it forever.”

And that, right there, is probably your real reason Titan will never see the light of day.

