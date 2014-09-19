‘Bloodborne’ Has A Release Date And A New Trailer That Will Make You Sweat

I’m not exactly sure what’s going on here, but I know it’s creeping me the eff out.

Mark your calendars folks, because Bloodborne, the new horror game from the creators of the Dark Souls series, has a release date — the punishment begins February 6th.

In addition to a release date, we also have a new trailer for you, and damn, this game is looking hot. Bloodborne has looked just a bit slow in some demos, but if this trailer is any indication, there’s going to be some damn intense moments too. Prepare yourself for some sweaty palms.

Check out the trailer below…

Man, I didn’t even realize this game is co-op until now. Take my money! Take my damn money!

