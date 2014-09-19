‘Bloodborne’ Has A Release Date And A New Trailer That Will Make You Sweat

I’m not exactly sure what’s going on here, but I know it’s creeping me the eff out.
Mark your calendars folks, because Bloodborne, the new horror game from the creators of the Dark Souls series, has a release date — the punishment begins February 6th.
In addition to a release date, we also have a new trailer for you, and damn, this game is looking hot. Bloodborne has looked just a bit slow in some demos, but if this trailer is any indication, there’s going to be some damn intense moments too. Prepare yourself for some sweaty palms.
Check out the trailer below…
Man, I didn’t even realize this game is co-op until now. Take my money! Take my damn money!
Via Destructoid
Blooooooooodboooooooooooorne! Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnngh!
Must.Pre-order.
I would buy this even if I didn’t have a playstation… I would give the game to a friend so he could play, just so I can watch the story and graphics…
So basically Van-Helsing the movie without Hugh Jackman?
Well, much like I expect the game to, the creators haven’t been exactly forthcoming with story details. My memories of Van Helsing are a little lacking, but if Van Helsing’s main premise was traversing a town filled with horrific representations of his own fate in the hopes of finding a cure to avoid that fate, then yeah I’d say pretty much exactly. I think the gothic horror element combined with a victorian setting is pretty much spot on though. So yep, Van Helsing.