Yes Virginia, ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Has Zombies

Last year’s Call of Duty: Ghosts let you blast aliens in Extinction mode, and while that was pretty fun, it left some people wondering — what happened to the zombies? Call of Duty’s Zombies mode had become somewhat of a tradition! Hell, you could argue zombie blasting was the best part of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops, so you may be interested to know Zombies mode is making a return in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

According to GameStop, folks that shell out for Advanced Warfare’s hefty, 50-dollar season pass will get access to Zombies mode. Here’s a season pass trailer – no mention of zombies in it, but it lets you know what else you’ll be getting for your 50 clams…

Thankfully, you don’t need to buy the season pass to play Zombies mode – it can be bought separately. Actually, you don’t have to buy any DLC at all to shoot zombies in Advanced Warfare, as there’s an unlockable zombie challenge in the game’s Exo Survival mode. Here’s a little footage…

Y’know, one of these days they’re going to make a CoD that’s all zombies, and then maybe I’ll finally get properly into Call of Duty.

