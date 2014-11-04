Yes Virginia, ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Has Zombies

Last year’s Call of Duty: Ghosts let you blast aliens in Extinction mode, and while that was pretty fun, it left some people wondering — what happened to the zombies? Call of Duty’s Zombies mode had become somewhat of a tradition! Hell, you could argue zombie blasting was the best part of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops, so you may be interested to know Zombies mode is making a return in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.
According to GameStop, folks that shell out for Advanced Warfare’s hefty, 50-dollar season pass will get access to Zombies mode. Here’s a season pass trailer – no mention of zombies in it, but it lets you know what else you’ll be getting for your 50 clams…
Thankfully, you don’t need to buy the season pass to play Zombies mode – it can be bought separately. Actually, you don’t have to buy any DLC at all to shoot zombies in Advanced Warfare, as there’s an unlockable zombie challenge in the game’s Exo Survival mode. Here’s a little footage…
Y’know, one of these days they’re going to make a CoD that’s all zombies, and then maybe I’ll finally get properly into Call of Duty.
It is my understanding that Sledgehammer will be releasing a full game for Zombies int the Fall of 2015. Just Zombies. That better not have changed. It will be 3 years of waiting by then.
I have a feeling that might have changed, since Advanced Warfare was made by Sledgehammer. But let’s hold out hope!
The game they were originally working on was canceled. And it didn’t revolve around zombies per se… that might be all I can say without ATVI lawyers calling up my ass. If I come across any articles about it Ill post them.
“With the team assembled, Sledgehammer Games began work on a new Call of Duty entry with a third-person view and an action game slant.
“Having delivered a compelling 3rd person experience with Dead Space, we were excited to bring that to Call of Duty,” Condrey said. “I often describe it, with the most genuine appreciation for Naughty Dog, as imagining a scenario wherein Call of Duty meets Uncharted. I’d play that game.”
Read more: [www.digitaltrends.com]
Well. damn it. update if u hear and thanks.
I was not going to buy COD for the first time this year. But now i feel i have to.
It’s not really DLC for the zombies. More of a pay-to-unlock which is horseshit. There’s a clear precedent to including at least one map of it with the normal game.