Game Over: ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Isn’t Coming To Wii U

The Wii U is officially a dead platform.
I take no pleasure in declaring the time of death. You don’t have to have been reading my writing for long to know I’m a huge Nintendo fan. I’ve owned a Wii U pretty much since launch and it’s a great piece of hardware that does a lot of neat things the other consoles on the market don’t. It’s got the best exclusive games of any current gen console — Pikmin 3, Super Mario 3D World and Mario Kart 8 are all classics, and titles such as Game & Wario and Nintendoland are fantastic quirky party fun.
All that said, if you don’t have Call of Duty you’re not a viable gaming platform, and according to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare developer Sledgehammer Games, the Wii U no longer has Call of Duty. Activision puts Call of Duty on anything with a pulse. If there was still money in putting it on the N64, they would. Hell, all throughout the past generation Activision went to the trouble of making scaled-down versions for the Wii. As long as Activision can make at least a small profit on your platform, they’re there, so if they abandon you, you don’t have a platform.
Of course the Wii U will continue to stagger along for a while as a vanity console that only publishes Nintendo titles, and I’ll probably very much enjoy many of those games, but it won’t be a platform without third parties. Here’s a simple fact that Nintendo hates to admit — a gaming console is pointless without third parties to support it. Most money made by console manufacturers comes from licensing fees from third parties, and without that business there’s no truly convincing reason why Nintendo should continue on with the system. People have always accused Nintendo consoles of being “Nintendo boxes” that are only good for The Big N’s latest, but it’s never actually been true — the “failed” Gamecube had solid basic third party support and even a good handful of exclusives throughout its life, and the Wii had tons of third party games, they just weren’t the kind of stuff core gamers wanted to play.
For the first time ever Nintendo has built a console that’s literally just Nintendo stuff. I and other hardened Nintendo fanatics may not mind that, but it’s not viable and something needs to change, and fast. Alas, poor Wii U, we hardly knew ye.
Via Eurogamer
You write it like a joke, but it’s actually true.
In before Nintendo Defense Force in 3… 2… 1…
Dude, I *am* the Nintendo Defense Force. There’s no spinning this one.
D:
In my own defense, I loved the hell of my NES and Wii.
The Wii U is a great console, and I would not call it dead yet. In fact, this Holiday it is the only console I would recommend
“only publishes Nintendo titles” This is not the case. Some third parties are still doing good things as are indies. Do many people like COD? Yes, will the Wii U ever sell to what the Wii did? Hell no. I just see no reason in being sad that it is a first party/indie system
Indies don’t really count since they work on a different system and don’t pay anywhere near the licensing fees to Nintendo that regular third parties do. A console cannot survive on indies unfortunately.
If your’re going to market half of your product as an indie system, then you need to be the best at that, and I think Sony right now is in the lead in that category
Yeah, exactly. Wii U has a lot of indies but a lot of them are kind of ehhhh — too many games directly aping Nintendo games, not enough variety.
Who knows, maybe the CoD bubble is about to burst, and Nintendo is trying to get ahead of the game.
It’s unlikely, but just watch this work out for the best for Nintendo.
I’m sorry, but Call of Duty would have done nothing on or for the Wii U. Losing COD is not a death knell for the system that was never counting on it. “I want to play COD on a Nintendo console!” said no one.
The series didn’t sell particularly well on Wii U, but it’s a huge blow to the console’s image to not have it. I don’t care for the series, but if I’m looking at buying a new console and see it doesn’t have Call of Duty, the most popular, ubiquitous video game series in the world, I immediately get a “What’s wrong with this picture?” feeling.
There is no point in buying CoD for the Wii U. Virtually nobody bought the game on the Wii. The Wii had an install base of roughly 100 million, and its highest selling CoD game only sold about 2 million. That’s an attach rate of less than 2% for a series considered one of the largest in the world.
If someone only has a Wii U, they pretty much don’t care about CoD. If they have a Wii U and any other console, then they weren’t going to buy CoD on Wii U anyway. Losing CoD is about as damning as a grain of sand in the eye. It’s a temporary inconvenience, but it means absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of your life.
The Wii U’s image as “the system for Nintendo games and that’s about it” is pretty solidified at this point. This is much more of a symptom to a problem rather than some significant new development. The loss of unique third-party offerings is MUCH more harmful than a multi-plat offering five WiiU users were going to buy, and that ship has already sailed save that bloody Ninja Gaiden-esque game.
Yeah, but then Smash Bros is going to come out and the Wii U becomes the next Gamecube.
Being the next Gamecube isn’t really something to aspire to in a business sense
Not a compliment, but a better trajectory than what it’s on now.
I’m not a hardcore gamer. I spend about an hour a week playing games. I do own a wii u and have call of duty,batman arkham, Nintendo land, and Mario kart. I also own a PlayStation 3 with gta5 and 10 other games I don’t play. Wii U is a lot more fun.
Third party games are more fun on the wii u. Batman is involved with the 2 screens. It’s like having batman’s utility belt. If call of duty would make use of the wii u’s features its a better game.
I won’t buy a 3rd party game again unless it uses the wii u’s features.
That’s one of the reason the third party exodus is frustrating — the few third party games on the system have generally been quite good. If you haven’t already, I’d suggest checking out Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut — really excellent version of the game that makes smart use of the GamePad.
Meh. I can live without Call of Duty. Besides, it is usually Treyarch that is doing the Wii versions of CoD. Even the Modern Warfare games and Ghosts were handled by them on the Nintendo systems. Maybe Activision wants all of Treyarch to be focused on Blops3 or whatever their next title will be called instead of crapping out a Wii U port of AdvWarfare.
Welp, there’s always the E/E10+ titles Nintendo has going with the third parties. Skylanders and Disney Infinity must sell like hotcakes on Nintendo platforms.
Holy shit, this wasn’t satire!?
If it weren’t for Wii Sports Nintendo probably would have had the same issues last gen. I think they didn’t learn the right lessons and tried to just rinse and repeat not realizing core gamers were dissatisfied with the depth of the Nintendo library. I don’t know any one who identifies as a gamer who ONLY had a Wii. You can find many who ONLY had a 360 or a PS3. Hopefully Nintendo can bounce back.
While I don’t give the least bit of a shit about Call of Duty (not my thing), there’s no denying that it’s a ridiculously huge and popular series, so not having the newest game on WiiU is definitely a blow. Still, it’s not all doom and gloom for Wii U. Sales are on the rise (it’s been outselling the XBone consistently for quite some time now), Bayonetta 2, Smash Bros. and Captain Toad are just around the corner, and 2015 is looking terrific with Xenoblade Chronicles X, the new Zelda, Splatoon, presumably Fire Emblem X Shin Megami Tensei (please God let that game come west), and maybe a new Starfox (don’t know if that will be 2015). The dwindling 3rd party support is definitely worrisome, though it matters little to me since I didn’t get a Wii U for cross-platform, I got a beefy gaming PC (780Ti for the win!) for that, I got it for exclusives, and the Wii U has by far the best library of exclusives, both in terms of what’s out now, and what’s coming up.
I don’t think the Wii U will ever be a huge system with a massive user base, but as long as it peters along as a niche system with awesome exclusives, I’ll be quite happy with it.
If Nintendo would learn their lesson about using outdated hardware this wouldnt be an issue.
Oh no. How will i ever survive without another bland Call of Medal of Battlefield Duty game? I can not go on living like this.
The 2 CODs in the Wii U were pretty weak……but I would be disappointed if they stop giving them to us.