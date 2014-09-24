‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Shows Off Jetpacks, Mechs And Webslingers In A New Trailer

I tend to be pretty cynical about the Call of Duty franchise, but I have to hand it to Activision — they really do seem like they’re working hard to make Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare feel fresh and exciting. How are they doing that exactly? With mech suits, and jetpacks and grappling hooks you shoot out of your wrist like Spider-Man’s web-shooters. Titanfall doesn’t have no webslinger grappling hooks — consider the game raised!

Check out the trailer below…

I probably still won’t get into Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare in a big way, but for the first time in a long while, I’m kind of tempted.