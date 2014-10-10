‘Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker’ Looks Like About The Most Adorable Thing Ever In Its Latest Trailer

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is probably my most anticipated game of the remainder of 2014, but I haven’t covered it that extensively because, well, I was afraid it was just a little bit too cute and niche to bother you guys with, but you know what? It’s Friday and the new Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker trailer is freakin’ amazing, so I ain’t give a f*ck, I’m posting it.
Check out the new CT:TT trailer (featuring playable Toadette!) below…
Holy crap. If you didn’t think that looked amazing we can’t be friends any more.
Via ComingSoon
Anyone who doesn’t play this as Toadette is a fool. As we all know from the latest Mario Kart, Toad is a bit of a sad sack while Toadette is a cold badass.
SHE HAS A LITTLE SCARF.
This looks adorable. Also: JUST TAKE OFF YOUR BACKPACK TO JUMP, YOU NINCOMPOOP.
THAT’S WHERE HIS TREASURE IS.
You know what was also adorable? ET. And that game sucked.
I love the little middle finger to the fans near the end there.
“We also have the technology to make Pokemon Snap U but in all honesty, fuck you.”
this looks fun but i’d be afraid of it being too easy.
It DOES look amazing, but unless I missed it, was there anything about this being co-op? This looks like it was made for two-player co-op.
Not only playable Toadette, but at 2:48 we see Toadbert makes a cameo. Now they just need to get Toadsworth in there somewhere.
I can’t wait to play this game during the cold winter months.
I am really excited for this game. Now Nintendo, A new Metroid and Starfox Pleeeeeeeeeease!
Starfox for is in development!
It’s like an enjoyable Echochrome!
Toad is so fucking cute. He’s been my only MK racer since he became available. My mom even agrees – she saw me playing MK and saw road on his bike “my God, TBack – that is just adorable!” yeah, im a 30 year old man. NO SHAME.