‘Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker’ Looks Like About The Most Adorable Thing Ever In Its Latest Trailer

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is probably my most anticipated game of the remainder of 2014, but I haven’t covered it that extensively because, well, I was afraid it was just a little bit too cute and niche to bother you guys with, but you know what? It’s Friday and the new Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker trailer is freakin’ amazing, so I ain’t give a f*ck, I’m posting it.

Check out the new CT:TT trailer (featuring playable Toadette!) below…

Holy crap. If you didn’t think that looked amazing we can’t be friends any more.

Via ComingSoon