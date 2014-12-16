Check Out 8-Minutes Of An Almost-Naked Hayden Panettierre In ‘Until Dawn’ Gameplay

Recently we introduced you to Sony’s Until Dawn and its impressive facial animations, but that footage didn’t give much indication about how the horror game will actually play. Well, now we have footage of an entire scenario from the game in which a girl voiced by Hayden Panettierre and clad only in a towel (obviously) has to outwit and escape the game’s masked serial killer.
Much like The Walking Dead, the game is all about decision making, but instead of moral choices, Until Dawn mostly focuses on more immediate dilemmas. Will having watched every crappy horror movie of the past 30 years get you through alive? That’s what I’m counting on.
Check out the footage below…
Damn, that is one frustratingly well-wrapped towel.
So… how long until we have a “Beyond Two Souls” situation here?
I think this game is going to safely avoid the pretentiousness of Beyond Two Souls.
Ahhhh… I don’t think the pretentiousness is what AFMG was referring to, Nate. >.>
Give this man a cookie.
why would she be so worried about keeping that towel up in a life and death situation?
You sir have obviously never read The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy.
“A towel, [The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy] says, is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have. Partly it has great practical value. You can wrap it around you for warmth as you bound across the cold moons of Jaglan Beta; you can lie on it on the brilliant marble-sanded beaches of Santraginus V, inhaling the heady sea vapors; you can sleep under it beneath the stars which shine so redly on the desert world of Kakrafoon; use it to sail a miniraft down the slow heavy River Moth; wet it for use in hand-to-hand-combat; wrap it round your head to ward off noxious fumes or avoid the gaze of the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal (such a mind-boggingly stupid animal, it assumes that if you can’t see it, it can’t see you); you can wave your towel in emergencies as a distress signal, and of course dry yourself off with it if it still seems to be clean enough.”
Why was there no button prompt to continue hitting him in the head with that baseball bat repeatedly until he was at least unconscious?
Looks kinda like Clock Tower..which is pretty awesome.