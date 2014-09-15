Check Out The Duck Hunt Dog’s ‘Smash Bros.’ Moves, Including His Amazing Final Smash

To be honest, I wasn’t really feeling the new Smash Bros. that much — the Wii Fit Trainer? Half a dozen fighters from Fire Emblem? Come on. But then a leak revealed that the dog from Duck Hunt was a playable character and dammit, and I was all-in.

Since that initial leak, some Japanese gamers have managed to get their hands on Super Smash Bros. for 3DS early and have already unlocked all the characters, including the Duck Hunt Dog. Here’s a video showcasing all the little bastard’s moves, including a frankly amazing Final Smash…

I love that Duck Hunt teams up with Hogan’s Alley and Wild Gunman for the Final Smash — I like to think that all the old NES Zapper games have kept up their friendship even as the rest of the world forgot them.

By the by, here’s the complete, 49-character roster for Super Smash Bros. for 3DS…

…the character behind the selection chip is Ness, so all is right in the world.

Oh, and one more warning — take it easy on your 3DS’ slide pad when Smash Bros. hits. It wasn’t really designed for super action-heavy games like this, and some slide pads are already crumbling under the stress.

I suggest you use that nice d-pad sitting right underneath, but apparently it’s not an option, so be careful.

