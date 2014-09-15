Check Out The Duck Hunt Dog’s ‘Smash Bros.’ Moves, Including His Amazing Final Smash

To be honest, I wasn’t really feeling the new Smash Bros. that much — the Wii Fit Trainer? Half a dozen fighters from Fire Emblem? Come on. But then a leak revealed that the dog from Duck Hunt was a playable character and dammit, and I was all-in.
Since that initial leak, some Japanese gamers have managed to get their hands on Super Smash Bros. for 3DS early and have already unlocked all the characters, including the Duck Hunt Dog. Here’s a video showcasing all the little bastard’s moves, including a frankly amazing Final Smash…
I love that Duck Hunt teams up with Hogan’s Alley and Wild Gunman for the Final Smash — I like to think that all the old NES Zapper games have kept up their friendship even as the rest of the world forgot them.
By the by, here’s the complete, 49-character roster for Super Smash Bros. for 3DS…
…the character behind the selection chip is Ness, so all is right in the world.
Oh, and one more warning — take it easy on your 3DS’ slide pad when Smash Bros. hits. It wasn’t really designed for super action-heavy games like this, and some slide pads are already crumbling under the stress.
I suggest you use that nice d-pad sitting right underneath, but apparently it’s not an option, so be careful.
Via GameXplain and Kotaku
That character select screen looks like something I would have created on M.U.G.E.N. years ago… someone tell me they remember M.U.G.E.N.
There is something very “Photoshopped together by fans” about it, but apparently it’s the real deal.
Oh yeah, I believe it’s the real deal. I was talking more about the mash up of so many god damned characters on one overcrowded selection screen. I remember making a game with basically DBZ vs. Simpsons vs. WWF vs. Marvel vs. the Wu Tang Clan on M.U.G.E.N. when I was a kid.
nerd
:(
M.U.G.E.N. is so ridiculous. Loved it.
Yea…I’m not using a d pad for smash bros. don’t even see how that would be possible
Brawl was playable with a d-pad! I think the previous games were too. Although, after doing some more research it seems the 3DS game is analog only.
Hogan’s Alley ruled so hard.
Where’s Bayou Billy?
Stuck on the Driving Stages.
Go figure, the Duck does more fighting than the dog does.
was kinda hoping a hyper laugh would have been a move the dog would have done… like a close up smash attack or something. Just to piss people off a little more about the character from years gone by.