‘Devil’s Third’, From The Creator Of ‘Ninja Gaiden’, Is A Wii U Exclusive

Damn kiddie Nintendo.
Nintendo was very selective about the things they talked about during their rather short, 45-minute E3 Digital Event. Maybe a little too selective. For instance, they totally skipped over the headline-grabbing news that Devil’s Third is now a Wii U exclusive.
Devil’s Third is the game Ninja Gaiden creator Tomonobu Itagaki began developing after he left Tecmo in 2008. For most of that time THQ was signed on to publish, but then they went out of business and nobody was sure what was happening with the game. Well, we now know Devil’s Third still exists and it coming to Nintendo’s sleek little console. You can check out a trailer below…
Yup, that insanity you just watched is being published by Nintendo. Game’s looking a bit dated graphically (which makes sense considering it’s been in development since 2009) but given Itagaki’s pedigree, I’m sure it plays well. Also, apparently it prominently features guys doing drum solos, so how can you not be excited?
If that trailer tried any harder it would rupture a hemorrhoid. I don’t remember anyone asking for Caucasian Japanese Duke Nukem. And I usually don’t even care about graphics but Christ, those are just unforgivable, even for Wii U.
But, but, drum solos! DRUM SOLOS!
If I was 13 years old again this would probably be my favorite game.
Well, it took like 20 years but finally Nintendo is releasing a good looking Duke Nukem Japanese spinoff with blood.
Right?
I came here to kick ass and throw turtle shells… and I’m all out of turtle shells.
This looks like the worst fucking thing
If by worst meaning best then yes
LOL.