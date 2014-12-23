Discover The Fascinating Story Of How The 16-Bit ‘Aladdin’ And ‘Lion King’ Games Were Made

Today most licensed video games aren’t worth the discs they’re printed on, but it wasn’t always the case. Anyone who was a Sega Genesis kid during the ’90s will fondly remember the Disney games published by Virgin Interactive, particularly Aladdin and The Lion King, which featured surprisingly tight gameplay and fantastic animation created by Disney itself.
Well, in the first episode of Double Fine’s new Devs Play web series, co-founder of Westwood Studios Louis Castle discusses how they made The Lion King and the general process all the Virgin-published Disney games went through. There’s a ton of interesting tidbits found within, For instance, Disney’s animators wouldn’t just create short video game-ready chunks of animation for the developers. Instead the game makers had to describe what they wanted to do with a level, and Disney would create them an entire mini-cartoon, which the devs would then have to painstakingly cut up and transfer to the game. Also, many of the levels from The Lion King were actually based on scenes and levels originally planned and cut from the movie.
The video’s a long watch (over an hour), but it’s packed to the brim with interesting factoids and nostalgia, so I recommend giving it a watch…
Man, I’m sad that games like these are basically lost to the ages. Most classic games get countless re-releases, but old licensed stuff pretty much has to live on only on the old carts and in our memories.
man, this is a great find. whenever i’m asked, i always say the lion king was my favorite snes game to play. really looking forward to watching this.
I played The Lion King game soooooooooo many times.
NES Ducktales got a great remaster
I think the problem is legal, not in terms of will. Virgin Interactive was sold to Titus (you might remember them from the turd that is Superman 64) in the early 2000s and Titus went out of business in 2005. I’m betting whoever has Titus’ assets still has some claim on those games and wants more than Disney is willing to pay.
Then again, Disney gave Grim Fandango back to Tim Shafer with, apparently, little fuss. So there’s hope yet.
I remember hating Jafar in the Alladin game…that son of a bitch was tough to kill.
I agree, he was one tough bastard. I actually had a turbo controller (cheap I know) and just spammed the sh*t out of the A button, which then rained apples on his ass like there was no tomorrow.
I was never able to beat Scar at the end of the game. Where you supposed to toss him off the cliff?
*were
yeah using a button combo that was so hard to get right in the first place, let alone near the edge, let alone 3 times.
I wouldn’t go all nostalgia on old licenced games and say it’s TODAY’S licenced games that mostly suck. Didn’t you ever get gyped into buying Beavis and Butthead or Batman Forever?
But I do agree that being licenced kept them from getting rereleased, and it’s a damn shame…for those without emulators.
I had Aladdin and The Lion King for the Genesis growing up, and foolishly, I sold everything to a family friend when I got a Playstation. A couple years ago, I worked at a retro game store and someone traded in a Sega Genesis in near perfect condition. I immediately bought it and grabbed these 2 games along with it. For as far as games have come, there are times when nothing beats the golden oldies.
no 5-10 year old can beat this game on sega genesis. I tried playing it last week and it is incredibly hard.
No 5-10 year old now can beat it. Back then we powered through difficult games because it was what we had. I remember playing through the ps resident evils and not worrying about the controls. Now you try to run around in those games amd you give up in 5 minutes