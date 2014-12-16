‘DmC: Devil May Cry’ And ‘Devil May Cry 4’ Are Getting The Remastered Treatment

Were you hoping the whole remastering trend was going to dry up once we got into 2015? Well, Capcom doesn’t, because they’re going to be releasing revamped editions of the two most recent Devil May Cry games next summer.
I know, groan, but it does sound like Capcom is putting a good amount of effort into the new version of DmC: Devil May Cry. It’ll feature the stuff you expect – all the DLC, sharpened up textures, 1080p resolution, 60 fps, but the game will also boast a turbo mode, new difficulty settings, integration of popular fan mods, gameplay and balance tweaks, the ability to play through a new challenge as Vergil and more. If all remastered versions packed in that much new stuff, maybe gamers would be less cynical about them. We know less about what’s being done to Devil May Cry 4, but I assume it’s getting a similar treatment.
Here’s a trailer for DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition…
I never played DmC: Devil May Cry, but I’ve heard good things, so I might check it out. Guess I was doing the smart thing focusing on handheld and Nintendo games for large swathes of the last generation – a lot of these remasters are actually fresh to me.
Via Destructoid
Hopefully people who bought the original get some sort of discount, as Steam does in a lot of these situations.
@ Nathan Birch
We? Man listen, as long as remastered classics continue to be the best versions of the game I say keep em coming. Grand Theft Auto V and The Last Of Us were flawless.
Yeah, if the last console generation taught me anything, don’t buy a game within the first year of it’s release. Unless it’s on a Nintendo system.
It’s good to see that basically the only difference between DmC on the PC and DmC remastered is manual lockon (a feature that should have been in the game from the very beginning) and some gimmicky new modes. People were up in arms about how Ninja Theory ruined Dante the character. I was just extremely disappointed in the gameplay of DmC. I hope Devil May Cry 5 is a return to gameplay like Devil May Cry 3.