‘DmC: Devil May Cry’ And ‘Devil May Cry 4’ Are Getting The Remastered Treatment

Were you hoping the whole remastering trend was going to dry up once we got into 2015? Well, Capcom doesn’t, because they’re going to be releasing revamped editions of the two most recent Devil May Cry games next summer.

I know, groan, but it does sound like Capcom is putting a good amount of effort into the new version of DmC: Devil May Cry. It’ll feature the stuff you expect – all the DLC, sharpened up textures, 1080p resolution, 60 fps, but the game will also boast a turbo mode, new difficulty settings, integration of popular fan mods, gameplay and balance tweaks, the ability to play through a new challenge as Vergil and more. If all remastered versions packed in that much new stuff, maybe gamers would be less cynical about them. We know less about what’s being done to Devil May Cry 4, but I assume it’s getting a similar treatment.

Here’s a trailer for DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition…

I never played DmC: Devil May Cry, but I’ve heard good things, so I might check it out. Guess I was doing the smart thing focusing on handheld and Nintendo games for large swathes of the last generation – a lot of these remasters are actually fresh to me.

Via Destructoid