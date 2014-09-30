‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Lets You Tinker With Your Character To Your Obsessive Heart’s Content

#Video Games
09.30.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Arguably the best part of a lot of RPGs, particularly western-developed ones, is creating and tinkering with the look of the characters, and it looks like Dragon Age: Inquisition is going to deliver in a big way on that front. Of course you can pick basic stuff like race and hair styles, but then you can go in and decide ridiculously specific stuff like eyelash styles and the color of the you character’s inner and outer irises. Oh, and since this is a fantasy game, you’re also free to obsess over your character’s horns and/or pointy elf ears.

Check out the character creation trailer for Dragon Age: Inquisition below…

That got me more excited for Dragon Age: Inquisition than any of the actual gameplay videos we’ve seen so far. I’m not sure if I’m up for all that questing and saving the world business, but I can’t wait to make me some hella stupid-looking characters.

Via GamingBolt

