‘Duck Hunt’ Is Finally Returning And The Dog Is Celebrating With An Amazing ‘Smash Bros.’ Intro Video

I didn’t include this with the rest of the Nintendo Direct news, because frankly it deserves it’s own story – after years of pleading, fans will finally be able to play the beloved yet neglected Duck Hunt on a modern console. This version of Duck Hunt will look and play like the classic game, but it’s not just a straight ROM dump – the game has been carefully remade to look nice on an HD TV and work with your Wiimotes (sorry, you won’t be able to use your orange NES Zapper with the game).
In other Duck Hunt news, the infamous Duck Hunt Dog finally got an official Smash Bros. intro video and, well, it’s kind of amazing. Check it out below (the announcement of Duck Hunt’s return comes at the end)…
Man, I really never thought I’d see Duck Hunt make a comeback. I wish Nintendo was in financial trouble all the time. If there’s any crazy thing you’ve ever wanted from the Big-N, now’s the time to ask guys.
Duck Hunt has happily been my main on 3DS, and that will not change when I get the WiiU version.
Unbelievably stoked to have the game on Virtual Console now too. There is a 6 year old version of me jumping for joy right now somewhere deep inside my jaded exterior
Welp, we now know for sure who all the trolls will now play as.
Original Donkey Kong! Give me both 8-bit and modern graphics.
And none of that Donkey Kong Junior BS. COME AT ME BRO!
I knew that fucking dog was helping the ducks and not you.
oh so they really wanted to have banjo Kazooie in the game
All anybody is going to want to do with this is just beat the shit out of that goddamn dog.