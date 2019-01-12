Some Sneaky ‘Fallout 76’ Players Finally Found An NPC In The Game

YouTube

Fallout 76 gamers have had a lot of complaints about the title since its November release. Things like canvas bags that weren’t actually canvas and a surprisingly empty world have plagued Bethesda’s foray into a Fallout world based entirely online.

Bethesda is working hard to improve the game and limit stories of frustrated gamers getting locked out of Nuke facilities because of a Y2K-like glitch, but every few days, it seems a new strange Fallout story hits the web. The latest is that gamers have found a secret developers room in Fallout 76. Every game has a version of this room, which has every conceivable weapon and item from the game inside it. Users that found the room quickly took items from the chests and some even reportedly sold on eBay, though that wasn’t verified just yet.

A YouTube video of the developer room and its general location was quickly pulled down, but not before gamers could get a look at the contents and, most importantly, the game’s only known non player character that’s not essentially a robot vending machine.