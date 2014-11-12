Launch Trailer: Enroll In ‘Far Cry 4’ 101 To Meet The Locals And Witness The Chaos of Kyrat

Far Cry 4 is less than a week away, so Ubisoft has dropped a launch trailer, and it’s a meaty one, weighing in at over eight-minutes. There’s a lot of interesting stuff in the trailer too – it introduces us to the game’s basic story, which has been a bit murky until now, all the major characters and then, of course, plunges into bloody, explosion-packed chaos.

You can enroll in Far Cry 4 101 yourself, below…

I know we’re all a little wary of Ubisoft right now after Assassin’s Creed Unity turned out so-so, but then that wasn’t exactly a huge surprise. Far Cry 4, on the other hand, is looking pretty rock solid. Who out there’s ready for a trip to the Himalayas?

Via VG 24/7