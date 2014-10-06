Five Games: ‘Alien: Isolation’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
It will be almost impossible for Driveclub not to be better then The Crew. That beta was brutal.
I’m still waiting for something better than Burnout Paradise… for PC.