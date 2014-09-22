Five Games: ‘Hyrule Warriors’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
@Nathan Birch, I’m afraid to say that I haven’t got any videogames listed on this article so I’ll play Mortal Kombat, Doom, Goldeneye, Hexen and Quake instead this week.
Nothing coming out this week (or next week or the week after that) could possibly rip me away from Wasteland 2.