Five Games: ‘Super Smash Bros. For Wii U’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
I don’t get the love that Smash Bros gets.I tried to p[l;ay it when it first came out on Nintendo 64 and it really just seemed that any try at skillfully playing the game should be thrown out the window and you should just use random button tapping to win.
Also I hope that WWE 2K15 doesn’t suck. Please let it play as well as the graphics look.
Well, there’s a few pretty serious Smash Bros. players who would disagree it’s all button mashing. Also, the series has come a long way since the N64.
As for WWE 2K15, hope it’s good too! Particularly since I have to play and review it!
You haven’t played Melee.
Smash Bros. is to fighters what TF2 is to shooters. Sometimes you’re just trying to make sense of all the chaos, but there’s a lot more polish deep down then there is on the surface. The characters all handle very differently and distinctly, it’s easy to pick up but difficult to master, and it follows its own crazy internal logic.
If you’re just mashing buttons you’re not going to be very good at the game at all. It’s controlled chaos.
Bruh, do you even wave dash?
As a guy that’s played some competitive smash I know some people who’d disagree with you on that
If you’ve only played the N64 version, you can’t comment. The original was made on a lark basically for fun, now Smash Bros. is the premier flagship game (alongside Mario Kart) of each generation and is very polished
So hype for dat Dragon Age Dawg
Far Cry 4 will apparently require you to retake outposts until you destroy fortresses. I’m hugely pumped.
