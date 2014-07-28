Five Games: ‘The Last Of Us Remastered’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
If ANY game truly deserves to be ported to PS4 it’s The Last of Us. Arguably the best game of the entire previous generation, and now all those PS4-converts who only had a 360 last time around can enjoy it.
I have no problems buying this again.
Yeah, exactly, i have a number of friends whp were xbox 360 players thoroughly turned off by the xbox one and turning to the ps4 instead who are very excited to play the last of us for the first time. I’m willing to shell out again for a game that good as well
And i am in that group. I honestly thought about buying a PS3 just for this game when it first came out. Cant wait to finally play it.
It was a good game but had horrible dialogue. nothing but cheesy wording, over-acted deliveries and bad accents.
Eidolon sure looks pretty. Pretty goofy! No, just pretty. Though the bear attack made me laugh. But the narration in that trailer is a little much. Lovely Planet looks good too. The physics make me think of Morpheus from Unreal Tournament. As for Last of Us, that’s a recent enough game that I think it’d be fair to simply call that a port, rather than a remaster. Hopefully it’ll be pretty cheap by the time I get me a PS4. Pre-ordered it on the PS3, so it’d be nice to get the port for like $10-20.
By the way, I appreciate you having kept the non-slideshow page format in these Five Games posts. That new page system seems like it’d be a nice fit as well.
I guess it’s semantics, really, but upping it from 30 to 60 FPS… making it 1080p… sharper graphics all around, and even better gameplay… remaster, port, doesn’t really matter. But it is an improvement, however slight it may be (because it was gorgeous as hell even on PS3)
Just a heads up, I think Gamestop is doing a trade-in thing where you can trade in your PS3 version of the game and get the Remastered version for 25 bucks.
Also, heads up to Canadians — a Canadian-exclusive TLOU bundle was just announced that costs exactly the same as a regular PS4. So, basically you’re getting The Last of Us for free.
I for one am looking forward to Rogue Legacy tonight, and probably some Last of Us once it hits a PS+ sale. That game simply has had too much hype for me to have a chance of enjoying it beyond “meh”. On the other hand it’s on PS4, what else am I gonna play? A bunch of indies I never got around to? (Yep)
I didn’t play The Last of Us before, it’s so highly touted I’m actually worried about buying it and ending up disappointed. But I’ll give it a shot.
you won’t be
I usually feel underwhelmed when finally getting around to highly acclaimed games/ movies/ music/ TV Shows but The Last Of Us was outstanding. Easily met my expectations.
heres my plan: getting ps4 destiny bundle, copping last of us. planning to stay entertained until the winter
BEST GAME OF THE LAST GEN MY SWEET FANNY!!!
IT’S NOT EVEN OPEN-WORLLLLDDDDD!!!!!!
Would a new, updated graphics version of Resident Evil 2 count as a “remaster”, or a remake?