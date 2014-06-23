Five Games: ‘Valiant Hearts’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
I finally played through all the side missions on Watch Dogs that I care to complete (F*** TRANSPORTER MISSIONS) so I might check out Valiant Hearts.
Oh shit, Shovel Knight’s finally coming out? I’ve been saving the last of my 3DS store credit from the Fire Emblem/Shin Megami Tensei 4 deal for that. Whoop Whoop.
Wow, coverage of an Atelier game… Guess I’m not the only one in the USA looking forward to this Rorona had potential, but I played it after Ayesha and the games since, and the mechanics suck compared to the newer ones, so I’m hoping they implemented a system more like the more recent titles, and I’ll actually be able to stand it now.
Yeah, I like Gust’s weird little games.
That’s basically why they remade it — they took the mechanics from more recent Atelier games and applied them to Rorona. Here’s a good review…
[www.usgamer.net]
Damn. I like my racing games more arcade-y. Is there a Burnout in the near future?
That dog is gonna die isnt he?
Actually, that trailer tells me the dog is the only character who DOESN’T die.
…annnd then he steps on a mine in the graveyard.