Five Games: ‘XCOM 2’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

This Week’s 2D Multiplayer Shooter
Cobalt (PC, Xbox 360 & Xbox One, Feb. 2)
Cobalt is the latest game to be published by Mojang (the dudes behind Minecraft), so it could end up being a bigger deal than you think. The game is a slick, 2D action-platformer, but what sets it apart is its variety of multiplayer modes. Deathmatch, capture the flag, a Counter-Strike-like team-based mode, Cobalt has it all. Basically, Cobalt is a mashup between 2D indie platformers and Call of Duty, so yeah, it makes some sense that Mojang is backing it.
Slower week? It’s fucking XCOM2!!! My levels of hype for this game are off the charts, the sequel to one of my favourite games ever. Cannot wait til Friday!
Also really keen to play Gravity Rush. Always wanted to try it but never had a Vita so will be copping at some point. But XCOM2!! Yeaaaaaaaah!!!
Is XCOM2 being PC only a timed exclusive? Because I don’t have a gaming PC, and I really want to play it. The first one was one of the best games I played on the 360, and I’d really like to play this on the XBONE.
They’ve said it’s a possibility, but I don’t think there’s any solid plans. I’m guessing the last XCOM didn’t sell well enough on consoles to justify the expense of going multiplatform — most Firaxis fans are PC gamers.
The good news is you don’t really need a gaming rig to run Firaxis games. A decent laptop should do.
Shit, that’s a bummer. It was so well received critically that I guess I just assumed it sold well, if I remember right it got GOTY from a few different sites.
@907 check the specs tho, you don’t need an insane rig to play xcom2. It’s designed to scale pretty well.
Really wanted X-Com 2 to be an invasion of the enemy world. It would have been a cool flip and given the opportunity for some social commentary, which is all the rage these days. A sort of I Am Legend type twist.