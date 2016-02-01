Five Games: ‘XCOM 2’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

02.01.16 2 years ago 6 Comments
gammasquadxcom22

Firaxis/2K Games

PCs, handhelds, mobile, console, indies, triple A, free-to-play — the gaming scene gets more diverse and difficult to follow by the day, but thankfully I’m here every week to guide you through what’s happening with games.

As always, I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, here are the games you need to know about this week…

This Week’s 2D Multiplayer Shooter

Cobalt (PC, Xbox 360 & Xbox One, Feb. 2)

Cobalt is the latest game to be published by Mojang (the dudes behind Minecraft), so it could end up being a bigger deal than you think. The game is a slick, 2D action-platformer, but what sets it apart is its variety of multiplayer modes. Deathmatch, capture the flag, a Counter-Strike-like team-based mode, Cobalt has it all. Basically, Cobalt is a mashup between 2D indie platformers and Call of Duty, so yeah, it makes some sense that Mojang is backing it.

