Flappy Bird Will Return In August, But This Time With A Very Social Spin On The Gameplay

There was a sense of urgency earlier this year when Dong Nguyen, the evil master behind the addictive title Flappy Bird, decided that he had enough of the game and removed it from app stores everywhere. People panicked. Many more scoffed at the loss of the game and proclaimed loudly that they could play it anytime they wanted via previous downloads and copy versions.

It was easily the most overrated mess of 2014 next to the Solange Knowles/Jay Z fight, but don’t think that it’s completely gone for a second. August will see the return of Flappy Bird, this time with multiplayer. From Joystiq:

Nguyen took Flappy Bird down earlier this year, claiming it was addictive. How the addition of multiplayer would help solve that is anybody’s guess, but this isn’t the first time Nguyen has considered reviving his flappy phenomenon. Back in March, when it was reported that 60 Flappy Bird clones were hitting the mobile market every day – that’s 2.5 every hour, or one every 24 minutes – Nguyen said he would consider making the game available again, albeit with a warning that cautioned players to take a break from playing.

At this point, I’d rather have needles inserted into my eyes while my foot is cut off with a piece of piano wire than play Flappy Bird. Nguyen is clearly an evil genius that gamed the entire Internet and media establishment into lining his pockets with stacks of cash.

If multiplayer is the cure for addictive competitive gameplay, I’d like to see his work with other real world addicts. Got a heroin addiction? Here’s a poppy field to attend to. Cocaine? Chew on these cocoa leaves to keep your mind busy!

(Via Joystiq)