Get All Toasty And Nostalgic With This Fantastic ‘Earthbound’ Animated Tribute

#Nintendo #Video Games
10.08.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The under-appreciated in its day, cult favorite RPG, Earthbound turned 20 recently and so to celebrate and a dedicated Earthbound fan has released the fours years in the making Project PK Flash, a fantastic little animated retelling of Earthbound’s iconic story. Mr. Saturn, The Runaway Five, retro new-age hippies — it’s all here, and it’s set to lovely little vocal versions of prominent Earthbound songs. Aside from all that, it’s just a great little bit of animation, even if you aren’t a Earthbound/Mother fan.

Check it out below…

Need more Earthbound stuff after that? Well, Ness is in the new Super Smash Bros. and Nintendo finally re-released he original game on the Wii U’s virtual console last year. Boing!

Via Destructoid

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSEarthBoundmotherNintendovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP