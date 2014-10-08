Get All Toasty And Nostalgic With This Fantastic ‘Earthbound’ Animated Tribute

The under-appreciated in its day, cult favorite RPG, Earthbound turned 20 recently and so to celebrate and a dedicated Earthbound fan has released the fours years in the making Project PK Flash, a fantastic little animated retelling of Earthbound’s iconic story. Mr. Saturn, The Runaway Five, retro new-age hippies — it’s all here, and it’s set to lovely little vocal versions of prominent Earthbound songs. Aside from all that, it’s just a great little bit of animation, even if you aren’t a Earthbound/Mother fan.

Check it out below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Need more Earthbound stuff after that? Well, Ness is in the new Super Smash Bros. and Nintendo finally re-released he original game on the Wii U’s virtual console last year. Boing!

Via Destructoid