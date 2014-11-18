Get One Last Look At The Wonderful World Of ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ In This Launch Trailer

Dragon Age: Inquisition has turned out to be one of the few pleasant gaming surprises of 2014. The game’s sexy dialog may still be appalling, but by most accounts, it’s actually quite good – perhaps the first great game in the somewhat uneven Dragon Age series. Still not sure you want to make it your time-sink for the next few months? Well, this launch trailer just might do the trick. It’s mostly a look at Dragon Age: Inquisition’s vast open world, and damn, it’s looking pretty.

Check the trailer out below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I was thinking I was going to wait for The Witcher III, but dammit, I think I may just have to take the plunge and grab Inquisition. Goodbye free time.

Via Destructoid