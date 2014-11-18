Get One Last Look At The Wonderful World Of ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ In This Launch Trailer

#Video Games
11.18.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Dragon Age: Inquisition has turned out to be one of the few pleasant gaming surprises of 2014. The game’s sexy dialog may still be appalling, but by most accounts, it’s actually quite good – perhaps the first great game in the somewhat uneven Dragon Age series. Still not sure you want to make it your time-sink for the next few months? Well, this launch trailer just might do the trick. It’s mostly a look at Dragon Age: Inquisition’s vast open world, and damn, it’s looking pretty.

Check the trailer out below…

I was thinking I was going to wait for The Witcher III, but dammit, I think I may just have to take the plunge and grab Inquisition. Goodbye free time.

Via Destructoid

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSBiowareDRAGON AGEDragon Age: Inquisitionvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP