Get To Know ‘The Haunted’ In The Latest Gore-Drenched ‘The Evil Within’ Trailer

#Video Games
10.06.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

With the release of The Evil Within just days away, Bethesda is thankfully finally shining a light on how the game plays. Last week they released a trailer detailing the game’s world and weapons, and now they’re giving us a look the gruesomely deformed enemies of the The Evil Within, called The Haunted. We also get some infomation on the game’s Pyramid Head-esque villian, The Keeper and your super powered crossbow.

Check out the trailer below…

Well, that was gross! Gotta love a villian that literally attacks you with a dripping bag of his victim’s brains.

Via CVG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSShinji MikamiThe Evil Withinvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP