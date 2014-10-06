Get To Know ‘The Haunted’ In The Latest Gore-Drenched ‘The Evil Within’ Trailer

With the release of The Evil Within just days away, Bethesda is thankfully finally shining a light on how the game plays. Last week they released a trailer detailing the game’s world and weapons, and now they’re giving us a look the gruesomely deformed enemies of the The Evil Within, called The Haunted. We also get some infomation on the game’s Pyramid Head-esque villian, The Keeper and your super powered crossbow.

Check out the trailer below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, that was gross! Gotta love a villian that literally attacks you with a dripping bag of his victim’s brains.

Via CVG