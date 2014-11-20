Godzilla Is A Chubby-Thighed Badass In The Latest Trailer For His New Video Game

A few months back it was revealed that Godzilla was returning to stomp Tokyo in video game form, and now we have a better look at the game, simply titled Godzilla, in action. The footage won’t blow you away visually (this is a PS3 game after all) but it does look like some solid, city crushing, atomic breath blowing, monster-punching fun. The game is also specifically designed to be reminiscent of classic Godzilla flicks, with similar camera angles, film tints and buildings that intentionally look like they’re made of cardboard.
Check out the trailer below…
The game hits this winter in Japan. No word yet on a western release, but it seems unlikely Bandai-Namco wouldn’t make a grab for a few quick kaiju bucks.
Via CVG
So, can you play as other Godzillas? I saw the 2014 Godzilla at the end of the clip.
Pretty sure that’s a pre-order bonus. I wish I didn’t have the kanji reading skills of a 5-year old.
@Nippopotamus: I took Japanese for one semester in college. I was one of two Caucasians in a class of 25, with the remaining students being primarily Asian (not of Asian ancestry, but Asian). The Sensei, who was from Kyoto, was pissed off that everyone did so well on the midterm even though that a few of the students were actually Japanese, so she decided that she was going to start grading on penmanship. Well, that did it for me. I struggled for the rest of the semester and got out with a B+.
You sure this isn’t coming out on PS2?
Looks bad even for a PS3 game.
I want it!
Pfft. That thunder-thighed, irradiated sauropod was no match for my alloy hook-hands, torso buzzsaw, and visor beam-blasts!
This game is hoooooooorseshit.
Give me a role playing RAMPAGE game now!
Are we sure this isn’t a mobile game?
No Rodan?
The fact that there’s a combo system makes this game by default the best Godzilla game of all time.