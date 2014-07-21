Google’s Wiping Out ‘Free-To-Play’ Games As We Know Them, And Apple Is Likely To Follow

The free-to-play party is over. Can’t say it was great while it lasted.
You have to hand it to the video game industry — only they could take the term “free” and turn it into a bad thing. Free-to-play games that nickel and dime (or dollar) players who actually want to accomplish anything — or worse, try to snooker money out of unsuspecting children — have been a problem for some time, and recently the European Union decided enough was enough.
The EU assembled a commission to study free-to-play games, and late last week, they handed down a verdict the free-to-play industry won’t like at all. Here’s the EU’s recommendations…
– Games advertised as “free” should not mislead consumers about the true costs involved.
– Games should not contain direct exhortation to children to buy items in a game or to persuade an adult to buy items for them.
– Consumers should be adequately informed about the payment arrangements for purchases and should not be debited through default settings without consumers’ explicit consent.
– Traders should provide an email address so that consumers can contact them in case of queries or complaints.
Google has promised the Google Play store will remove the “free” designation by September, and that all games will require authentication every time a purchase is made in the future. Apple has not laid out a specific plan for dealing with the EU’s recommendations, but they have promised they will.
So yeah, technically free-to-play style games can continue, but these new rules are going to put a major, major hamper on the way most of them do business. Sorry guys, the money grab is over.
I really hate getting into a game and realizing the only way to make forward progress is to either spam your friends list, or spend a minimum of $20 for “stuff” in the game.
By the time you add up all those 99 cent charges, or $20 in “Bingo Bucks” or whatever currency is used in-game, you could have bought a great, quality game. (Don’t get me started on games you buy that then want you to spend even more to continue playing past certain levels. That’s what killed Lord of the Rings Online for me.)
I thought Lord of the Rings Online did a good job of balancing different ways to progress. You can still pay a monthly fee just like most other MMO’s, and get enough access to progress (but you still have to pay for expansions). The whole points system works, but it’s not as efficient as money (you can get points by playing, but it’s pretty slow). You could get everything without paying a real cent, but it’ll take a lot of effort.
Good, fuck em.
and specifically, Gameloft – f–k you.
I can’t believe they’ve been able to get away with murder for such a long time.
I gave up on batman/flash hero run because the curve is so steep. You unlock flash, Max out your characters, then it’s 50k coins for the chance to get a slightly different batman/flash, or some several hundred thousand for a new character. When you’re looking at 500 a run…
Oh, and you’re paying for the chance to unlock the character, and you need to max them out a minimum of 4 times to combine and Max them, which adds up to easily a few million coins.
Or, you know, just pay cash.
I spent that couple bucks on the Guardians game instead.
Yeah, let’s protect morons from making decisions they don’t have to, ever!
Just don’t play the games, fellas.
Look at the positive: more restrictions on games = less of those shitty games.
Imagine if some new fat substitute came along, something super cheap. To you and I it tastes like shit, but to the average yokel, it tasted the same as anything else. Suddenly the market is flooded with food that taste shitty, simply because it’s cheaper, and people still buy it.
Fast forward to when people find out that this new substitute causes mild bowel discomfort to those who eat a lot. FDA forces companies to put a warning label on products containing it, informing people. Sales drop, market stops being flooded with shit products.
Now, mister “I don’t eat things with this mystery substance”, are products you use affected? Does it affect your day-to-day? Not really. Except now there are a lot more quality products out there for you to access, simply because the influx of shit is gone.
I’ll never understand the desire to bash something universally positive in the name of superiority. Is it an insecurity thing?
I am so angry that I read, then re-read the last two comments trying to figure out what the fuck you both are talking about. WHAT?
I assume the first was the world’s longest way of saying “But Forza 5!” and the second was naming me as superior ;-).
I’ll put it this way: f2p games have been popular for a long time now: what has been contaminated? I haven’t lost the ability to play XCOM, Devil May Cry, my favorite random JRPGs, The Walking Dead, etc. But what I DO have is the ability to play Dragonvale for the last 3 years at work, staving off my inevitable suicide by allowing me to slow-build an empire of colorful little dragons. Not $1 spent. My wife has played the My Little Pony one for a year, not $1 spent. Hell, I may have never seen my mother more proud of anything in her life than her Farmville farm, and she never spent a dollar.
Every single f2p game gives you a choice, and if it doesn’t, delete the thing: it was free. Dungeon Keeper is the extreme example everyone rallies against, and I understand that. I loved the original as well! But every game genre has terrible entries. You just don’t play them.
Apple pretty much meets all the things Google is doing. Anything with am in app purchase is labeled that way and the store lists all IAPs. Purchase timer can be set to ask every time or disabled completely. Nice to see Google playing catch up after everyone has already sues apple.
Congratulations! You attended one class on mobile app development and made it roughly 25% of the way through!
Its the financial equivalent of “nerfing” the game store.
I don’t think anybody aside from a few whiners want a game for free. It’s more they want the costs to be upfront.
Games last 20-30 hours? I’ve got like 300 on Skyrim, 200+ on Dragon Age, 400 on Dark Souls, etc…