‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’ Is Facing A Heated Microtransaction Backlash

#Harry Potter #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
05.02.18

Warner Bros./Jam City

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an ambitious game that shows off exactly how far interactive experiences have come on mobile platforms. It looks good for something that fits on your phone and is free, but the sad truth is that it’s not free. Hogwarts Mystery, like most free-to-play mobile games, relies on microtransactions to not just make money, but earn more than an average game thanks to frustrating and borderline predatory tactics.

A surprisingly large and relatively well-polished game like Hogwarts Mystery needs to make money — that’s why they’re releasing the game in the first place. But $10 haircuts for characters and the “energy” meter that allows players to push through the story of the mobile game is becoming a major issue. Gamers are reporting an inability to continue scenes or progress at all through the relatively linear game without throwing down money. If they don’t spend, they have to wait hours to let their energy replenish and only then can they progress.

One of the most egregious examples of this was brought up by Eurogamer, which was stuck as they were being strangled by vines. They had the option of either paying to move forward in the game or wait hours for their energy to ramp up to escape. This is like binge-watching a Netflix show and then having to pay to get to the next episode of Stranger Things.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter#Video Games
TAGSHARRY POTTERvideo games

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 2 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP