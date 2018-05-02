Warner Bros./Jam City

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an ambitious game that shows off exactly how far interactive experiences have come on mobile platforms. It looks good for something that fits on your phone and is free, but the sad truth is that it’s not free. Hogwarts Mystery, like most free-to-play mobile games, relies on microtransactions to not just make money, but earn more than an average game thanks to frustrating and borderline predatory tactics.

A surprisingly large and relatively well-polished game like Hogwarts Mystery needs to make money — that’s why they’re releasing the game in the first place. But $10 haircuts for characters and the “energy” meter that allows players to push through the story of the mobile game is becoming a major issue. Gamers are reporting an inability to continue scenes or progress at all through the relatively linear game without throwing down money. If they don’t spend, they have to wait hours to let their energy replenish and only then can they progress.

Game Review:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (mobile) Imagine a game that's only QTEs. Now imagine that it makes you wait 8 hours or pay money to press X to not die. Evil, money sucking, foul design paired with ugly graphics, endless load times and absolutely nothing of interest — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) April 28, 2018

Me while my energy recharges in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery pic.twitter.com/Jz2d0MKRPI — Danny (@thefiendfyre) April 26, 2018

I played Harry Potter #HogwartsMystery for 45 min. Got annoyed because I couldn’t use my real name, then I was asked to buy “energy” when my character was trapped & being strangled by a plant. To live, I must spend $. I deleted the app. — Phoebe Johnson (@p_ho_e_be) April 26, 2018

One of the most egregious examples of this was brought up by Eurogamer, which was stuck as they were being strangled by vines. They had the option of either paying to move forward in the game or wait hours for their energy to ramp up to escape. This is like binge-watching a Netflix show and then having to pay to get to the next episode of Stranger Things.