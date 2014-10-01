Having Fun Doing Nothing: Check Out This Ode To Video Game Idle Animations

Who doesn’t love video game idle animations? You know, the goofy little things your characters do if you don’t touch the controller for a certain length of time. Hell, sometimes developers seem to put more effort into their idle animations than almost anything else in their games, so we ought to give them some much-deserved appreciation.

Well, YouTuber Master of Hyrule did just that. You can check out an excellent, foot-tappin’ collection of video game idle animations below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Man, that reminded me I really need to play through Earthworm Jim and Conker’s Bad Fur Day again.

Via GeeksAreSexy